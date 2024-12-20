Sakamoto Days, the new Netflix anime based on Yuto Suzuki’s manga: when does it come out

“Sakamoto Days” arrives on Netflix, the new anime based on the popular manga written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki and published in Italy by Panini. Directed by Masaki Watanabe, the series consists of 12 episodes lasting 24 minutes each and focuses on former hitman Taro Sakamoto, intent on protecting his family from danger. Let’s discover the plot, the voice cast, the trailer and when “Sakamoto Days” comes out on Netflix.

Sakamoto Days: the plot

The plot of “Sakamoto Days” revolves around Taro Sakamoto, an assassin who goes from being feared and admired by all who know him to becoming a family man and simple shop owner when he falls in love with the woman with whom he later he will get married, therefore leaving his job in favor of a more peaceful life, which will lead him, over time, to gain weight. The former “legendary” hitman, despite no longer being in perfect shape, with the contribution of his adventure companions, will do everything to protect his family from dangers in a world full of assassins, such as the special force “The Order” (belongs to the Japanese Association of Assassins), and where the mysterious individual called “X (Slur)” targets hitmen. In short, there will be no shortage of blood or action.

Sakamoto Days: the voice cast

In the original voice cast of “Sakamoto Days” Taro Sakamoto voices Tomokazu Sugita, while Nobunaga Shimazaki voices Shin, Ayane Sakura voices Lu and Ryota Suzuki plays Heisuke. Also, Nao Toyama is Aoi and Hina Kino is Hana.

Sakamoto Days: when it comes out

The 12 episodes of the new anime “Sakamoto Days” will be released on Netflix on January 11, 2025.

Sakamoto Days: the trailer