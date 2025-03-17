Salvatore Esposito and Fortunato Cerlino: “With Gerard Butler on a truly international set”

An international cast, a lot of action and a Hollywood star. These are the ingredients of Nello Tana dei Lupi 2, the sequel to the lucky film of 2018 with Gerard Butler, an unforgettable protagonist of 300. In the cast of the film there are also Salvatore Esposito and Fortunato Cerlino, actors of the cult series Gomorra. An incredible experience for both, who made him understand the wealth and value of a set in which cultures and ethnic groups meet. “On the set of Gomorrah among us actors we created a very strong bond that helped us a lot – said Esposito – and on this set we lived the same identical things”. Eco Cerlino, who underlines the importance of confronting international realities to improve not only as actors: “Seeing foreign films we remember that there are people of various ethnic groups – he said – here in Italy we forget about it”.

Esposito and Cerlino: together on a US set, where they had photos of Gomorra



In the second chapter of Nello dei Lupi, currently in theaters, we find the protagonist Nicholas “Big Nick” O’Brien (Gerard Butler) and Donnie Wilson (O’Shea Jackson Jr.), respectively policeman and robber. Big Nick traces Donnie in Europe, but instead of arresting him for the blow to the Federal Reserve, he offers to help him and his new gang to rob the World Diamond Center in Nice.

Salvatore Esposito and Fortunato Cerlino will return to work together in Ave Maria, the film as director of Cerlino soon in cinemas.