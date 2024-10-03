Salvini should deal with the real national emergency: transport

Culture

Salvini should deal with the real national emergency: transport

Salvini should deal with the real national emergency: transport

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Salvini should deal with the real national emergency: transport
The Office Australia arrives on Prime Video: trailer, cast, plot and when it comes out
The inhabitants of certain Pacific islands are among the most obese in the world, why? The limits of BMI