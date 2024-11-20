Sanremo Giovani, the report cards for the second episode





Alessandro Cattelan is the future king of Ariston. Obligatory premise before commenting on the six emerging artists who performed during the second episode of Sanremo Giovani and which we at Today we followed it live, in the Rai studios in via Asiago. Totally at ease at the helm of a music contest – X Factor docet – the teleprompter only serves him to follow the setlist and remember the names, the rest is done by his undeniable professionalism and brilliant improvisation. Winning choice by Carlo Conti, who in addition to having entrusted him with the management of this preparatory format in Sanremo, wanted him at his side for the final evening of the Festival. In the studio the artistic director hovered between the parterre and the direction, supervising a show that went by itself, thanks above all to its host to whom we give a good 9. The 10, possibly, only after the game was over.

The winners and the report cards

They go to the final – voted by the Music Commission made up of Ema Stokholma, Carolina Rey, Manola Moslehi, Enrico Cremonesi and Daniele Battaglia, together with the ‘off-air jurors’ Carlo Conti and Claudio Fasulo (Deputy Director of the Prime Time Entertainment Department) – Grelmos, September and Selmi, Rea, Moska Drunkard and Ciao are Vale eliminated. We don’t agree on everything. Here are our report cards.

Grelmos, 5

A “tamarra” – by her own admission – who can sing with autotune. Aside from her look and indisputable stage presence, she is not very incisive on stage. A decidedly radio-friendly song, “Flashback”, saves her. Ballets ripped from TikTok. Sanremo could wait for us.

Rhea, 6

Music is his passion and you can see it, but above all you can hear it. Precise voice, high notes in the right place, somewhat weak interpretation. The stage looks like his bedroom, so much so that he brings a stuffed animal with him. He must grow artistically, but the path is the right one.

September, 8

The voice of Michele Bravi in ​​the body of Leo Gassmann. The conditions for an explosion are all there. Slightly immature in controlling the vocality, but powerful in interpretation. Objectively irresistible. His piece, “Vertebre”, is a very touching generational ballad.

Moska Drunkard, 7

“Trinacria”, a rap piece in Sicilian is the real novelty in Sanremo. Good at taking risks, engaging in her interpretation, but she lacks that added value that makes the difference on such an important stage.

Hi, I’m Vale, 7

The leather jacket with spikes on the shoulders, the colored sunglasses similar to Anastacia in the golden years and the always ready joke. It’s a shame I wasn’t able to demonstrate the same personality in singing. “A cloud mi covers” would be a hit on the radio, but first she has to perfect herself as an interpreter. It can – and must – grow. The stuff is there.

Selmi, 9

He starts singing and is already at Ariston. The artistic maturity is evident. Scratching voice, at times a little dirty but overwhelming. “Maybe forever” is a love song that winks at the classic singer-songwriter but with an eye towards the most modern indie. An appreciated ‘already heard’ yet original. There’s so much style and so much talent. The best of the episode, vying to be the best of the entire race.