Santa’s post office is in Finland and receives 2 million letters a year

TO Rovaniemi, in Northern Finland and precisely in Laplandone is found among them post offices most particular in the world: that of Santa Claus! The building, made entirely of local stones and pine wood, has been officially part of the Finnish postal service since 1985although unlike any other center this is where all the letters addressed to arrive Santa Claus: think that every year there are more than 2 million from more than 200 countries, with peaks of 30 thousand letters a day. If you were wondering what the address is, here it is:

Santa Claus, Santa Claus’s Main Post Office, 96930 Napapiiri

Numerous elves work within the office, with an average age of over 300 years – as confirmed by the official website – and who deal not only with sorting mail but also with answering every question from children who go to visit them. Contrary to what we might think, the post office is not only open in December but all year round: around this structure there are refreshment points and souvenir shops where you can purchase numerous items related to the world of stamps. Among other things, to send a letter to this post office, know that the envelope will be stamped with a unique postmark of the Arctic Circle!