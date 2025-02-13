The authors of the “Scam of the Esca site”that with a simple Sms induced the victims to provide their bank data allowing the scammers to access the accounts and withdraw sums of money, they were discovered in the heart of the Rione Sanità di Napoli. What brought i Carabinieri to discover the Operational center of a group of IT criminals dedicated to FRODS Onlinewas the coming and going of young people from the building in question. The military, who initially hypothesized that the latter was a lair of drug dealers, deepening the investigation the crimes identified by the investigators were quite different.

Scam of the Esca website: the search in the Sanità district of Naples

During the search, the military have A computer and five smartphones seizedor the “work” tools employed by IT criminals for themassive sending of fraudulent messages. In a few seconds, hundreds of sms were sent to potential victims, simulating official banks communications. Thanks to this technique, the scammers managed to score at least five shots, obtaining a booty of about 10,000 eurosbefore being discovered by the police. Three other scams, however, were stopped in time. In the apartment they were also found 44 SIM CARD still unusedprobably destined to expand the organization of the organization. A 27 -year -old young man was reportedbut the investigations continue to reconstruct the entire criminal network which, presumably, could be somewhat vast.

How the “scam of the bait site” works

The mechanism of the “scam of the bait site” It is based on a strategy now well tested in the world of phishingthat is, the deception technique that uses false messages to obtain sensitive information. It all starts with a Apparently harmless smswhich could act like this:

Dear Customer, his card is under blocking, to avoid suspension, update the data. Access.

The text pushes the recipient to click on a Links that refers to a fraudulent web page. Since this The official website of the bank is perfectly replicatedfalling on it could be relatively simple, especially for less aware users. A note worthy, in some cases the SMS sent by the scammers manages to enter the chronology of the messages that really received by the bank, which increases the credibility of the communication received.

Once you land on the Fasullo site, the user is invited to insert access credentials, security codes and other sensitive data, which end straight drinks in the hands of the scammers. At that point, for them it is a children’s game to access the account and clean it.

How to defend yourself from the “Scam of the Esca site”

Luckily, Defend yourself from computer attacks such as the “scam of the bait site” It is absolutely possible, as long as you adopt some precautions. First of all, remember that you don’t have to Never click on links received via SMS Which invite you to enter personal data, even if the message seems to come from a reliable source, like your bank. This is because institutions never require data updating through text messages. If you have the doubt that a communication can be authentic, it is always better to contact your branch directly and ask for explanations. Another important thing, Activate two -factors authentication on your accountsgiven that this measure adds an additional level of security, which is more difficult to climb over by IT criminals.

We also report some recommendations that have made the Carabinieri of the provincial command of Naples: