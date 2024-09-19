“Scarpetta”, Prime Video announces the new series with Nicole Kidman based on the books by Patricia Cornwell

While The Perfect Couple has just been released on Netflix, Nicole Kidman is preparing to star in a new TV series on Prime Video, the platform that recently saw her star in Expats. Prime Video has announced that it has ordered two seasons of a TV series called Scarpetta, based on the books by author Patricia Cornwell, starring Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman, who will be joined by another Oscar and Emmy winner Jamie Lee Curtis (recently seen in The Bear). Here are the first previews of the plot and the rest of the production and cast.

What is Scarpetta about?

The mystery thriller series, based on Cornwell’s best-selling series, follows Chief Medical Examiner Kay Scarpetta (Kidman) as she returns to Virginia and resumes her former position with complex relationships, both personal and professional – including her sister Dorothy (Curtis), with plenty of grudges and secrets to uncover.

The cast of Scarpetta

Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale (Ezra, The Irishman) stars as former detective Pete Marino; Emmy nominee Simon Baker (Breath, Boy Swallows Universe) joins as FBI profiler Benton Wesley; Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story, The Prom) will play Lucy Farinelli-Watson, Dorothy’s daughter; BIFA winner Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean) joins as past Kay Scarpetta; and Jake Cannavale (The Offer, The Mandalorian, American Sports Story) joins as past Pete Marino.

Curtis and Emmy-winning producer Kidman will also serve as executive producers. Emmy-nominated Liz Sarnoff (Barry, Lost, Deadwood) will write, executive produce and direct the show. David Gordon Green will direct the first two episodes.

Jamie Lee Curtis said: “I’ve wanted to bring Patricia Cornwell’s Kay Scarpetta to the screen for a while now, with my company, Comet Pictures. I’m especially thrilled that Nicole Kidman is finally bringing her to life. I can’t wait to play Nicole’s sister.” “I know fans of the books will be thrilled, and new audiences will be enthralled by the characters, crimes and mysteries that are the three main aspects of Patricia’s masterful storytelling. Blumhouse, And Beware… There Will Be Blood!”

Nicole Kidman added: “I’ve been following Scarpetta for almost 20 years, ever since it was meant to be a movie, so joining the formidable Jamie Lee Curtis, Prime Video, Jason Blum and David Gordon Green was my destiny. I can’t wait to step into the shoes of Kay Scarpetta and am so grateful to Patricia Cornwell for casting her in me.”