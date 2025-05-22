Scrubs, in the reboot of the legendary series there will be the JD of Zach Boff

The return of Scrubs – Doctors to the first irons, the legendary Medical -Serdy series set in the Sacred Heart Hospital of the imaginary Californian city of Sandifrangeles (a mix of San Diego, San Francisco and Los Angeles) takes. As Variety reports, in the reboot-sequel-rehemake which is in the early stages of development and processing at the ABC (television channel owned by Disney) there should be the expected return of the protagonist Zach Boff in the role of Dr. John Dorian, for the friends JD (and for Dr. Cox with any nickname aimed at underlining softness and naivety).

After years in which BRIFF and other cast members had expressed their willingness to return to wearing the shirt in the corridors of the Sacred Heart, in December 2024 the news of a first embryo of the reboot in works in the ABC was circulated. With the creator of the original series Bill Lawrence that this time will be the executive producer but not the showrunner: this is the agreement, or the compromise, achieved between Disney, which holds the intellectual property of Scrubs, and the Warner Bros Television, with which Lawrence has a contract to work on the Apple TV+ Shrinking series (in which Bill Lawrence will find another another Old knowledge, Michael J. Fox), Ted Lasso and Bad Monkey.

Scrubs 10 will be done

If it were, as we all hope for scrubs, going through the project, it would be the tenth season of the series, which debuted in 2001 on the NBC, where she remained for seven seasons before being canceled. It was therefore taken up and renewed by the ABC for a season that should have been the final one. Instead, Abc subsequently ordered a ninth season entitled Scrubs: Med School, in which only John C. McGinley (Perry Cox) and Donald Faison (Chris Turk) were fixed members of the cast, while Boff’s JD himself appeared in only 6 of the 13 episodes. And no fans of scrubs has nostalgia for that season 9, light years away from the levels of the previous ones.

It is not yet known if in Scrubs 10, or what the reboot name will be, there will also be McGinley, Faison, Judy Reyes (Carla Espinosa), Sarah Chalke (Elliot Reid), Ken Jenkins (Bob Kelso) and Neil Flynn (the attendant). Certainly Sam Lloyd will miss the shy, harassing but very good at singing a lawyer Ted Buckland, who died prematurely in 2020 at 56 years old.

But at least there will be the Boff JD, which will probably still be the narrative voice of the series. Some time ago, when the reboot was still a hypothesis, BRAFF explained his availability and his enthusiasm to Variety with these words: “What do I think of the idea of ​​seeing my friends and making type 10 or 12 episodes or maybe one or two season and spending time laughing with everyone? It seems to me a dream”. That perhaps now is really becoming reality.