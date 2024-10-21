Secret Level, plot and release date of the animated anthology series set in the most famous video games

If you love video games on Prime Video, an interesting novelty is coming – after Fallout -: the animated anthology series for adults Secret Level, which presents original stories set in the universes of some of the most beloved video games in the world, and can boast a truly remarkable voice cast in the original version. Let’s see together all the things you need to know about this TV series.

What Secret Level is about

Secret Level is a new adult animated anthology series featuring original stories set in the universes of some of the world’s most beloved video games. From the creative minds behind LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS, each of the 15 episodes is a celebration of games and players.

Who are the creators and voice actors of Secret Level

Secret Level is created by Tim Miller, who is also executive producer. Dave Wilson is executive producer and supervising director. The series brings together a legendary cast of actors, which includes some of Hollywood’s biggest stars: Arnold Schwarzenegger (Terminator), Kevin Hart (Jumanji), Keanu Reeves (John Wick), Temuera Morrison (Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, Chief of War), Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie), Heaven Hart, Emily Swallow (The Mandalorian), Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us, Terminator: Dark Fate), Ricky Whittle (American Gods, Land of Bad), Patrick Schwarzenegger (The White Lotus), Merle Dandridge (The Last of Us), Claudia Doumit (The Boys), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Lost, The Union), Clive Standen (Vikings, The Morning Show), Laura Bailey (The Legend of Vox Machina) and Michael Beach (The Perfect Couple, Tulsa King).

When Secret Level comes out

The series will be available exclusively on Prime Video from Tuesday 10 December, with two episodes released every week.