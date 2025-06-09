Seismic swarm in the province of Parma, at least 11 shocks: the strongest earthquake of magnitude 3.1

Last night Between 3:37 and 4:11 a seismic swarm has occurred a Berceto, in the province of Parma, with 11 shocks recorded by the Ingv of which magnitude greater than 2.0. The strongest of these took place at 4:05 and recorded a value of 3.1followed 2 minutes later by a magnitude 3.0 earthquake, both with a depth of 10 km. Fortunately, at the moment there are no particular damage or inconvenience for the population, even if the earthquakes have been felt distinctly throughout the area, waking up citizens in the middle of the night.

From a geological point of view, it was rather superficial shocks, whose depth – according to the data of theNational Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology – has oscillated between 9 and 14 km.