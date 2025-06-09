Immagine

Ecology

Seismic swarm in the province of Parma, at least 11 shocks: the strongest earthquake of magnitude 3.1

Last night Between 3:37 and 4:11 a seismic swarm has occurred a Berceto, in the province of Parma, with 11 shocks recorded by the Ingv of which magnitude greater than 2.0. The strongest of these took place at 4:05 and recorded a value of 3.1followed 2 minutes later by a magnitude 3.0 earthquake, both with a depth of 10 km. Fortunately, at the moment there are no particular damage or inconvenience for the population, even if the earthquakes have been felt distinctly throughout the area, waking up citizens in the middle of the night.

From a geological point of view, it was rather superficial shocks, whose depth – according to the data of theNational Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology – has oscillated between 9 and 14 km.

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Seismic swarm in the province of Parma, at least 11 shocks: the strongest earthquake of magnitude 3.1
Nine films and two TV series to watch on Prime Videos this week
Like the government tacit the teachers who do not adapt (with the bersaglieri)