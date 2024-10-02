‘Settimia Maffei Marini. Roman mosaicist by Maria Grazia Branchetti

The book by Maria Grazia Branchesi, Settimia Maffei Marini, Roman mosaicistpublished by Gangemi, offers a fascinating portrait of a forgotten artist and her historical context.

Through careful archival research, the author reconstructs the life of Settimia Maffei Marini, a woman who in the nineteenth century, challenging social conventions, distinguished herself in the refined art of micromosaic, a field dominated by men.

The text, divided into three parts, does not limit itself to tracing a biography, but explores the artist’s personality and the cultural context of Rome between the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. The reader is accompanied on a journey through Settimia’s life, from her personal experiences to her relationship with others, up to the recognition obtained at the Accademia di San Luca. Particularly interesting is the reconstruction of the Roman artistic context of the time and the analysis of the relationships that Settimia established with her contemporaries, among whom the poet Giacomo Leopardi stands out.

Branchesi, an expert in mosaics of the modern age, offers an important contribution to the history of micromosaics, reconstructing the catalog of Settimia’s works, many of which have been lost. The narrative, supported by a rich array of notes and documents, is enriched by an illustrated catalog which presents the mosaics of Settimia and other masters of the time.

Settimia Maffei Marini, Roman mosaicist it is a book that fascinates and invites us to reflect on the role of women in art and on the need to rediscover figures like that of Settimia, capable of challenging conventions and leaving a tangible sign of their talent.

Settimia Maffei Marini. Roman mosaicist

Maria Grazia Branchetti

Gangemi Publisher

ISBN: 9788849251234

192 pages – 24 euros