Seven films and two TV series to watch on Prime Video this week

Like every Monday, here we are with our streaming recommendations dedicated to Prime Video subscribers and selected from the latest news and expiring content. Among the new titles we first highlight the new Italian series (spinoff of the American parent series) Citadel: Diana with Matilda De Angelis; but also the horror-cooking show Killer Cakes and the film Challengers. Moving on to the films due, we have selected two arthouse films such as The Pope’s Exorcist and The Post and four romantic films: Loving each other like cats and dogs, Love Never Divorces, Love on the Wave and Unexpected Love. The choice is yours and have a good week!

Challengers (2024 film) – release date 5 October

Old passions and even older rivalries come back to the surface when two tennis professionals find themselves playing against each other.

Killer Cakes (Original show) – release date 8 October

From horror visionaries Blumhouse Television and Cake Boss creators High Noon Entertainment, Killer Cakes is a one-of-a-kind competition show where bakers with terrifying skills will attempt to overcome some of the scariest challenges ever seen on a show. Contestants will work with Hollywood’s top horror special effects professionals to unleash their twisted imaginations and create cakes so disgusting, so disturbing and so lifelike they’ll populate your nightmares.

Killer Cakes is hosted by horror veteran Matthew Lillard (Scream, Five Nights at Freddy’s) alongside expert judges, scream queen Danielle Harris (Halloween franchise) and the original food artist and cookbook author Nikk Alcaraz (Peculiar Baking).

Citadel: Diana (Original TV series) – release date 10 October

Release Mode: 6 episodes all together

Milan, 2030: eight years ago the independent spy agency Citadel was destroyed by a powerful rival organization, Manticore. Since then, Diana Cavalieri (Matilda De Angelis), an undercover Citadel spy, has remained alone, trapped between enemy lines as an infiltrator in Manticore. When she finally gets the chance to get out and disappear forever, the only way to do so is to trust the most unexpected of allies, Edo Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio), the heir of Manticore Italia and son of the organization’s head, Ettore Zani (Maurizio Lombardi), fighting for supremacy against the other European families. Citadel: Diana is directed by Arnaldo Catinari and developed by Alessandro Fabbri. Produced by Cattleya – part of ITV Studios – with Amazon MGM Studios. The series has Gina Gardini as showrunner and executive producer; with her, in the role of executive producer Riccardo Tozzi, Marco Chimenz, Giovanni Stabilini and Emanuele Savoini. Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, AGBO’s Scott Nemes and David Weil are executive producers of Citadel: Diana and all series in the world of Citadel.

The trailer and previews of Citadel: Diana

The Pope’s Exorcist (2023 film) – expiry date 13 October

Inspired by the real-life documents of Father Gabriele Amorth, the Vatican’s chief exorcist (Academy Award® winner Russell Crowe), The Pope’s Exorcist follows Amorth as he investigates the terrifying possession of a young boy and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy that the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden .

The Post (2018 film) – expiry date 14 October

In 1971, Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham, the first woman in that role in the US, and editor Ben Bradlee risked their careers and freedoms by making public the wrongdoings of the governments of four different US presidents.

Loving each other like cats and dogs (2020 film) – expiry date 15 October

A booking doesn’t go as planned and two renters have to share a house in a seaside town, but this arrangement isn’t ideal, because the two couldn’t be more different: one loves dogs and the other cats.

Love Never Divorces (2015 film) – expiry date 15 October

The sudden wedding of a young couple is immediately canceled by the bride’s parents. Years later, they discover that due to a technical problem in the documents they are still husband and wife.

Love on the Wave (2020 film) – expiry date 15 October

When single mom and writer Jenna plans a summer vacation trip to the beach with her kids, she doesn’t expect to have to share a house with a happy-go-lucky surfer.

Unforeseen Love (2021 film) – expiry date 15 October

After years in the fashion field in a big city, Lauren decides to move house. In exchange for her organizational skills, mover Rob offers to help her see the beauty of Seattle. With Kat Graham and Kendrick Sampson.