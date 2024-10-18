Seven films and two TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend

If you are looking for advice on choosing what to watch this weekend on Prime Video, you are doubly lucky: because here you will find our streaming suggestions drawn from the latest releases and expiring titles, and because these days the Prime catalog is particularly generous.

Among the new releases we would like to point out the films Ghostbusters: Glacial Menace and Brothers, and the TV series The Office Australia and The Devil’s Hour 2. Our suggestions are five films selected from the expiring content: the cult Accidental Hero, the action of The Ways of Violence, the sport of Challenge for Victory, the adventure of Surrounded and the sentimental My Brother Chases Dinosaurs. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

Ghostbusters: Ice Menace (2024 film) – release date 15 October

In Ghostbusters: Global Threat, the Spengler family returns to where it all began, the iconic New York firehouse, and joins the original Ghostbusters who have developed a secret research laboratory to take ghost-fighting to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters old and new spring into action.

Brothers (Original film) – release date 17 October

Brothers tells the story of an ex-criminal (Josh Brolin) whose attempt to stay straight comes to a crisis when he is forced to reunite with his twin brother (Peter Dinklage), who will put his sanity to the test, on a road trip road across America in order to pull off the big score of their lives. Trying to dodge bullets, evade the law and escape a troublesome mother along the way, the two must try to mend their family bond, before they end up killing each other.

The Brothers review

The Office (Original TV series) – release date 18 October

Release Mode: 8 episodes all together

In The Office, Hannah Howard is the director of the Flinley Craddick packaging company. When she receives the news from headquarters that her branch will be closed and that everyone will have to work from home, Hannah goes into survival mode, going so far as to make promises that she is unable to keep in order to keep her “work family” together. The employees of Flinley Craddick end up humoring her and putting up with her outlandish plots as they attempt to achieve the impossible goals that have been set for them all.

The trailer and previews of The Office Australia

The Devils’ Hour 2 (Original TV series) – release date 18 October

Release Mode: 5 episodes all together

The next two seasons of the acclaimed Original series will advance the story of Lucy Chambers (Jessica Raine), a woman caught up in the hunt for serial killer Gideon (Peter Capaldi) in ways she never could have imagined. In season 2, Gideon’s true intentions are finally revealed as he tries to involve Lucy in his mission to stop an elusive force of evil. At the same time sequel and prequel to the first chapter, don’t expect anything but the unexpected from this second season…

Meanwhile, Isaac (Benjamin Chivers) discovers new emotions every day and struggles to maintain his balance in a reality that rejects his existence. New mysteries unravel as our stories converge toward an explosive moment that will change the characters’ fates for the rest of their lives.

The trailer and previews of The Devil’s Hour 2

The Devil’s Hour season 1 finale review and explanation

The Devil’s Hour 2 review

Surrounded (2023 film) – expiration date October 20th

Mo Washington travels west to claim a gold mine. Victim of an ambush, he captures an outlaw, resulting in a fierce battle in a hostile land. Directed by Anthony Mandler, starring Letitia Wright, Jamie Bell and Michael K. Williams.

Challenge to Victory (2004 film) – expiry date 21 October

Mcleod is the manager of Kilnockie, a football team in the second division of the Scottish Championship. One day the president tells him that he would like to move the team to Dublin, and that former Celtic star Jackie McQuillan will play with them. McLeod disagrees because it would deprive the village of their team, and because McQuillan is the reason he stopped talking to his daughter.

Le Vie Della Violenza (Way of the Gun) (2001 film) – expiry date 24 October

The Oscar-winning screenwriter of “The Usual Suspects” gives us a film that mixes crime, comedy and action, whose protagonists are Ryan Phillippe and Oscar-winning Benicio Del Toro. Convinced that they will earn tons of easy money by kidnapping a young renting mother (Juliette Lewis), who is carrying the child of a very wealthy couple.

My Brother Chases Dinosaurs (2019 film) – expiry date 24 October

Jack always wanted a little brother to play with. When Gio was born, his parents told him that he would have a “special” brother. As time passes, Jack discovers that his brother actually has Down syndrome. All this begins to become a problem for him, so much so that it pushes him to hide his existence from his friends and the girl he is in love with.

Accidental Hero (1992 film) – expiry date 24 October

A plane with 54 passengers, including television reporter Gale Gayley (Geena Davis), crashes under the eyes of petty thief Bernie LaPlante (Dustin Hoffman), who is the first to arrive at the scene of the disaster. Bernie spontaneously risks his life to save a plane full of passengers.