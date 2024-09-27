Seven films and two TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend

If you are looking for advice on choosing what to watch on Prime Video this weekend, know that you are spoiled for choice. Among the latest releases we obviously highlight the new episode of The Rings of Power, but also the Italian comedy Ari Cassamortari and the dramatic Killer Heat. Moving on to the expiring titles, we have selected for you a classic from the past such as The Bridge at Remagen, more modern but very famous films such as The Social Network, March for Freedom, Near the Horizon and the fantastic Joker, and finally a cult TV series like The Nanny. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

Ari Cassamortari (Exclusive film) – release date 23 September

After the Arcangelo affair, the Pasti brothers, together with an eccentric half-sister they didn’t know they had, have made a name for themselves as “VIP gravediggers” and are in the running for a coveted category prize never awarded before, the Vespillone D ‘gold. But the evaluation commission finds a giant hole in the company’s books, which threatens to exclude them from the race for the prize. But how is this possible? The answer is in Matteo Pasti’s confession: he “borrowed” large sums from company accounts to maintain a virtual relationship with the cam girl named Bella Salma. A stage name that, soon, is on the opening news of all the news: the sex worker is found dead in her villa due to an unlikely domestic accident. The Meals phone doesn’t take long to ring…

Killer Heat (Original film) – release date 26 September

A thrilling, contemporary mystery in classic noir style, Killer Heat follows private investigator Nick Bali (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), an American expatriate in Greece, hired to investigate the accidental death of young shipping magnate Leo Vardakis (Richard Madden) on the island of Crete. The victim’s sister-in-law (Shailene Woodley) doesn’t believe the official police report. But what exactly happened to Leo, and why? Despite the sun-drenched beauty of the exotic Mediterranean location, Nick finds darkness at every corner: where the rich and powerful Vardakis family rules like gods, where jealousy runs deep and anyone could be a suspect.

The Rings of Power 2 (Original TV series, episode 7) – release date 26 September

Ep. 7 – Destined to Die. The fate of Eregion is decided

The Social Network (2010 film) – expiry date 3 October

Harvard student Mark Zuckerberg creates the social network that will become known as Facebook, but is sued by two brothers who claim to be its true creators and by a founding partner who has been ousted from the company.

The Bridge at Remagen (1969 film) – expiry date 1 October

George Segal is a squad leader tasked with capturing a bridge during the Allies’ final move into Germany; Robert Vaughn is his German enemy who would rather blow him up than have him captured by the Americans!

March for Freedom (2017 film) – expiry date 3 October

The life of Thurgood Marshall, a Supreme Court Justice of the United States of America. His story is extraordinary because he was the first African American to serve on the Court.

Near the Horizon (2019 film) – expiry date 1 October

What happens when you meet the love of your life knowing it can’t last? Jessica is 18 years old and has a promising future when she meets Danny. Handsome, charming and confident, behind a seemingly perfect facade the boy actually hides a painful secret. Jessica soon realizes that the future she dreams of with him may never come, but she wants to firmly believe in their story.

Joker (2019 film) – expiry date 1 October

In Gotham City, comedian Arthur Fleck with mental illness issues is despised by society. A downward spiral of riots and bloody crimes begins. This brings him face to face with his alter ego: “the Joker”.

The Nanny (TV series 1994, 6 seasons) – expiry date 1 October

A shrewd and shrewd young woman becomes the nanny to the children of a rich widower.