Seven Movies and a TV Series to Watch on Prime Video This Weekend

After a particularly intense few weeks, a rather quiet weekend is expected on Prime Video, if we look at the new arrivals. But if you have already finished The Boys 4 and Those About to Die, know that not all is lost: this week, in addition to the old series White Collar, there is the new film by Guy Ritchie, entitled Ministry of Dirty War.

And then don’t forget the expiring content. In particular, this weekend we have selected for you an anthology of cult films from the 70s and 80s: scroll down to the bottom of the list and find the pearl to watch again tonight… The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

White Collar (TV Series 2010, Seasons 1-6) – Release Date July 22

Charming con man Neal Caffrey escapes from prison and is recaptured by his nemesis, FBI Agent Peter Burke. Left with few options, Caffrey helps the bureau track down other fugitives in exchange for his freedom. However, before long, Caffrey finds himself playing a game of cat and mouse with people who want him either in prison or dead.

The Ministry of Dirty War (Exclusive film – genre action/comedy) – release date July 25

Based on recently declassified British War Department documents and inspired by true events, The Ministry of Dirty War is an action comedy about the first special forces organization in history, formed during World War II by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of officers, including the writer Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of scoundrels and mavericks, sets out on a daring mission against the Nazis, using highly unconventional and decidedly “dirty” fighting techniques. Their reckless approach to warfare changed the course of history, laying the foundation for the British Special Air Service and modern covert missions.

The Ministry of Dirty War Review

The Mechanic (1972 film) – expiration date July 31

In his breakout role, Charles Bronson stars as a killer who turns murder into an art form in this thriller co-starring Jan-Michael Vincent and Jill Ireland.

Gorky Park (1983 film) – expiration date July 31

Murder, seduction and intrigue in the Kremlin! Based on the novel by Martin Cruz Smith, Gorki Park is a brilliant classic that will not give you a moment’s respite. This intricate and sharp thriller will take you beyond the Iron Curtain.

At Close Range (1986 film) – expiration date July 31

Twenty-year-old Brad reunites with his father and joins his gang of thieves and fences.

The Russia House (1980 film) – expiration date July 31

English publisher Barley Blair leads a solitary life, his greatest pleasures being drinking whiskey and playing the saxophone. Since the beginning of Perestroika, he has been in contact with dissident artists and writers of the Soviet Union. He will find himself in Moscow, involved in an investigation into the Soviet nuclear potential, alongside a beautiful Russian publisher.

Red Dawn (1984 film) – expiration date July 31

A group of kids must fight the Soviets who have invaded a small town in Colorado.

Missouri (1976 film) – due date July 31

Marlon Brando and Jack Nicholson light up the screen in this provocative tale of a Montana rancher who hires a professional hitman to take down a gang of horse thieves.