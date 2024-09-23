Seven Movies and Three TV Series to Watch on Prime Video This Week

Summer is over, another week full of events begins on Prime Video. Let’s start with the latest news, including the sequel Ari Cassamortari and the action film Killer Heat. But also take a look at the titles expiring, among which we have selected the TV series Camera Café, Star Trek Picard and Treadstone, and the films Stargate SG-1, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Three Amigos, Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man and Bombing Mumbai. The choice is yours and have a good week!

Ari Cassamortari (Exclusive film) – release date September 23

After the Arcangelo affair, the Pasti brothers, along with an eccentric stepsister they didn’t know they had, have made a name for themselves as “VIP gravediggers” and are in the running for a coveted category award never before awarded, the Vespillone D’oro. But the evaluation commission finds a giant hole in the company’s accounting books, which threatens to exclude them from the race for the prize. But how is this possible? The answer is in Matteo Pasti’s confession: he “borrowed” large sums from the company’s accounts to maintain a virtual relationship with a cam girl named Bella Salma. A stage name that, very soon, is on the front pages of all the news: the sex worker is found dead in her villa in an unlikely domestic accident. The Pastis’ phone doesn’t take long to ring…

The review of the first film

Killer Heat (Original film) – release date September 26

A thrilling, contemporary mystery in classic noir style, Killer Heat follows private investigator Nick Bali (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), an American expatriate in Greece, hired to investigate the accidental death of young shipping magnate Leo Vardakis (Richard Madden) on the island of Crete. The victim’s sister-in-law (Shailene Woodley) doesn’t believe the official police report. But what exactly happened to Leo, and why? Despite the sun-drenched beauty of the exotic Mediterranean location, Nick finds darkness at every turn: where the wealthy and powerful Vardakis family rules like the gods, where jealousy runs deep, and anyone could be a suspect.

Stargate SG-1: The Ark of Truth (2008 film) – expiration date October 1

An ancient artifact known as the “Ark” will play a crucial role in the ongoing struggle between good and evil, and SG-1 is hot on its trail. When the team learns of an impending attack on Earth and a traitor in their midst, their mission takes on new and urgent meaning, and they must head to the Wraith homeworld to defeat their arch-nemesis before it’s too late.

Millennium – The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2012 film) – expiration date October 1

Successful journalist Mikael Blomkvist, aided by the young and rebellious hacker Lisbeth Salander, accepts an assignment from the wealthy industrialist H. Vanger: to investigate the disappearance of his niece Harriet, which occurred forty years earlier. Since then, every year a mysterious anonymous gift reopens the case. After months of research, Blomkvist and Salander will discover the shocking and unexpected truth.

The Three Amigos (1987 film) – expiration date October 1

In the town of Santo Poco, Mexico, the inhabitants are exasperated by the presence of a bandit, called El Guapo, and are looking for a hero who can free them. When, one day, they see a film starring the Three Amigos, three silent film actors who play the roles of fearless gunslingers hunting bandits, they think they have found what they were looking for.

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991 film) – expiration date October 1

Don Johnson and Mickey Rourke race across the screen like modern-day Robin Hoods in this futuristic adventure film featuring high-speed motorcycles, breathtaking stunts and explosive action.

Mumbai Attack (2019) – expiration date October 1

November 2008, a group of terrorists carry out a series of devastating attacks across Mumbai. For three days, the attackers also lay siege to the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, holding over 500 people hostage. While the world watches helplessly through the media, the hotel’s renowned chef and a humble waiter risk their lives to save the hotel’s guests.

Treadstone (TV Series 2020, Season 1) – Due Date October 1

In the world of Jason Bourne, agents scattered around the globe are awakened to carry out deadly missions.

Camera Café (TV series 2003, 3 seasons) – expiration date October 1st

The stories of the employees of a company intertwine around the coffee machine. Brilliant gags at a rapid pace linked by a single common thread: any excuse is good for not working.

Star Trek: Picard (2020 TV Series, Season 1) – Due Date October 1

In Star Trek: Picard, Sir Patrick Stewart returns to the legendary role of Jean-Luc Picard, which he previously played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation. The new series will follow the iconic character in a new chapter of his life.