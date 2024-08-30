Seven Movies and Two TV Series to Watch on Prime Video This Weekend

If you’re a Prime Video subscriber, you probably already know that the first 3 episodes of Rings of Power Season 2 dropped on Thursday, August 29. But if you’re looking for tips on what to watch on Prime this weekend, there’s more to Middle-earth than just the show.

For example, among the new releases there is the film Dumb Money, inspired by an incredible true story, or the Korean series No Earnings No Love. And then, as always, our selection of films expiring, from the historical Soldiers on Horseback and The Party and The Great Train Robbery to more recent titles such as 17 (And How to Get Out of It Alive), In the Heart and Brian and Charles. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

Rings of Power 2 (Original TV Series) – Release Date August 29

Episode 1 – Season Premiere. Sauron bargains with Adar. The Stranger and Nori venture into new territory. The Three Rings of the Elves face judgment.

Automatically renews at €4.99/month after free trial

Episode 2 – Darkness falls on Khazad-dûm. Sauron and Galadriel both seek new allies. The Stranger and the Harfoots encounter a growing threat.

Automatically renews at €4.99/month after free trial

Episode 3 – Isildur and an old friend reunite. Arondir struggles with change. Míriel faces growing opposition. Annatar counsels Celebrimbor.

Spoiler-free review of Rings of Power 2

The release schedule and episode titles

Dumb Money (2023 film) – release date August 26

The definitive David vs. Goliath story, based on the crazy true story of ordinary people who flipped the script on Wall Street and got rich by turning GameStop (the video game store) into the hottest company in the world.

No Earnings No Love (TV Series 2024) – Release Date August 26

A relationship of convenience between a woman who arranges a marriage to avoid losses and a man who marries to avoid problems.

Horse Soldiers (1959 film) – expiration date September 1

April 1863. A mission of the Union cavalry behind the Southern lines, reconstruction of true events. Filmed in Louisiana and along the Mississippi.

Hollywood Party (1969 film) – expiration date September 1

A marginal appearance in a film, the clumsy actor of Indian origin Hrundi V. Bakshi destroys the set with a series of chaotic actions. Invited by mistake to a gala dinner hosted in his villa by the film’s producer, the bungling and clumsy actor repeatedly commits gaffes, ending up destroying the villa.

1855: The Great Train Robbery (1979 film) – expiration date September 1

Inspired by a novel by Rolf Boldrewood. In Australia, around the middle of the 19th century, the adventurer Edward Pierce is planning a robbery of a train loaded with gold with the help of his faithful companion Agar.

17 (And How to Get Out of It Alive) (2017 film) – expiration date September 1

High school life becomes even more unbearable for Nadine when her best friend, Krista, starts dating her older brother.

Deep in the Heart (1999 film) – expiration date September 3

A boy knocks on the Cappadoras’ door.

Brian and Charles (2022 movie) – due date September 3

After a particularly harsh winter, Brian enters a deep depression; completely isolated and with no one to talk to, Brian does what any sane person would do when faced with such a melancholic situation. He builds a robot.