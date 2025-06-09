Shark meat in Italian supermarkets: Italy is the third importer worldwide

Between the 2009 and the 2021 Italy has imported about 98 000 tons of products derived from shark for an estimated value of 377 million dollars, resulting in the Third country in the world (and the first in the European Union) for volumes and value of this trade. In the Italian supermarket fish desk they usually appear for example green (Blue Shark), Palombo (Smooth-Hound), emery (Shortfin Mako), spinarol (spiny dogfish) e garris (Small-Spotted Cathark).

These species represent only a small fraction of the beyond 500 species sharks Notes, each with different biological characteristics and levels of vulnerability. Although their sale is legal and rooted in the Italian gastronomic tradition, the fishing pressure exerted globally kills every year 100 million sharks and breedspushing more than a third of the species towards the state of threat or extinction.

From this context it was born Shark Preyeda documentary made by Marco Spinelli (documentary maker and environmental popularizer) and his brother Andrea Spinelli (marine biologist) on this issue, with the aim of redevelop the figure of the shark After decades of demonization.

Talking about shark meat trade is also important because these animals are in top to the chain food Marina: if they decrease, all the balance of the ocean breaks. This can reduce the populations of other fish that we eat and even influence the role of the sea in capturing carbon dioxide.

This is why it is necessary to clearly show consumers where the shark meat comes from and what state of Health it is the species, using labels understandable and more rigid fishing rules. Only in this way can the sale remain legal without damaging the environment, protecting these fundamental predators and, by reflected, even our future.