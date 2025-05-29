Show on Disney+: trailer, plot, cast and release date

A new Italian comedy on Disney+. The streaming platform announces Let me get a look at youthe romantic film produced by Eagle Pictures and directed by Tiziano Russo. Here is the trailer, the advances on the plot, the cast and the release date.

Show, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxcowa2xvzq

Show, the advances on the plot

The film, explains the synopsis, tells of Sandra, a graduate in psychology, which has just been hired by the famous online psychotherapy site Sbattivire.com. Returning home to tell everything to Stefano, the boyfriend with whom he has been happily lived for 10 years, he finds him with his suitcases in his hand: he is giving it up without giving her explanations. Sandra goes into total crisis because it claims to know why it was left. Paradoxically, during his first day of work he realizes not only that a bug of the site erroneously assigns the identity and photo of a seventy -year -old rague, but also that one of his first patients is his ex. It has time to turn off the webcam so as not to be recognized and, by disguising the voice, the elderly psychotherapist pretends. Not a treating of ethics, Sandra, for the following sessions, decides with the help of the private investigator Marco to improvise novel Mrs. Doubtfire by taking on the role of the person of whom he involuntarily stolen the identity online in order to have the answer to the question that obsesses it: why did you leave me? While the psychotherapy sessions continue without great success, the marriage of the best friend of Sandra, Benedetta, arrives, during which the covers will skip and all the characters will be forced to … be seen.

Show, the cast

The cast of the film is composed of Matilde Gioli, Asia Argento, Francesco Centorame and Pierpaolo Spollon.

Show, when it comes out on Disney+

The film is released on Disney+ May 30, 2025.