Shrinking 3 will happen: what we know so far about the future of the series with Jason Segel and Harrison Ford

The release of the second season has just begun on Apple TV+, and it’s already time for official confirmation for the third season of Shrinking, the (wonderful) dramedy series, but more comedy than drama, co-created by Jason Segel (yes, Marshall from HIMYM), Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein (yes, Roy Kent from Ted Lasso), and starring Segel himself alongside a star of the caliber of Harrison Ford. The news of the third season was announced at New York Comic Con at an event attended by creators Segel and Goldstein along with series protagonists Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley.

What Shrinking is about

Starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, here in one of his first television roles, Shrinking follows therapist Jimmy (played by Jason Segel) who begins to break the rules by telling his clients exactly what he thinks, thus ignoring his training and his ethics and finding himself causing tumultuous changes in people’s lives… including his own.

The cast of Shrinking 3

Alongside Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, the cast of the series also includes Emmy nominee Christa Miller, Emmy nominee Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley. The second season also features Brett Goldstein as a special guest star.

Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Randall Winston, Annie Mebane, Rachna Fruchbom and Brian Gallivan serve as executive producers on season two. Ashley Nicole Black and Bill Posley will serve as executive producers for season three.

Shrinking marks the third collaboration between Apple, Lawrence and Warner Bros. Television, following the award-winning series Ted Lasso and Bad Monkey. The series also marks the second collaboration between Apple TV+ and Segel, following his starring role in the Apple Original film The Sky Is Everywhere.

When Shrinking 3 comes out

Given that Season 2 is still out, it’s likely that Shrinking 3 won’t arrive on Apple TV+ until late 2025 or early 2026.