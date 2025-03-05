Side Quest, the trailer of the Mythic Quest’s anthological TV series Spinoff

As anticipated in recent months, with the release of the Mythic Quest 4 ending, it arrives on Apple TV+ the Spinoff Side Quest, anthological TV series expansion of the mother series. So here is everything you need to know and to see on the new side quest.

What Side Quest is about

Expansion of the Mythic Quest universe, Side Quest explores in an anthological format the lives of employees, players and fans who have had an important impact in the development of the game.

The cast of Side Quest

The series features Rob McElhenney, Anna Konkle, Derek Waters, William Stanford Davis, Bria Henderson, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales, Shalta Grant and others.

Side Quest is developed and executed by Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris and Katie Mcelhenney. Megan Ganz, Rob Mcelhenney, David Hornsby, Charlie Day, Todd Biermann, Nick Frenkel, Michael Rotenberg, Margaret Boykin and Genevieve Jones are also executive producers. The series is produced for Apple TV+ from Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft.

When Side Quest comes out

Side Quest will be released with all four episodes on Wednesday 26 March on Apple TV+, in conjunction with the final of the fourth season of Mythic Quest.

The Italian trailer of Side Quest