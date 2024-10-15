Silo 2: plot, trailer and release date of the new season of the science fiction series

Silo, the science fiction TV series based on the trilogy of dystopian novels by Hugh Howey and set in a world where what remains of humanity lives in silos completely closed to the outside world, returns to Apple TV+ with the second season. Let’s see together the trailer and all the previews of Silo 2, from the plot to the cast and above all to the release date.

What Silo 2 is about

Created by Emmy-nominated writer Graham Yost, who also serves as showrunner, and starring and executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson, Silo tells the story of Earth’s last ten thousand inhabitants, whose home a mile underground protects them from the outside world, toxic and deadly. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built, and anyone who tries to find out faces fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson plays engineer Juliette who searches for answers about the murder of a loved one and stumbles upon a mystery far more intricate than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

The cast of Silo 2

In addition to Ferguson, season two stars Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie and Iain Glen, plus the new entry Steve Zahn.

Silo is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios and is executive produced by Yost, Michael Dinner, Nina Jack, Joanna Thapa, Ferguson, Morten Tyldum, Howey, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon and AMC Studios.

The trailer for Silo 2









Spot





When Silo 2 comes out

The second season will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday 15 November with the first episode of a total of ten, followed by a new episode every Friday until 17 January 2025.