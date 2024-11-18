Six films and two TV series to watch on Prime Video this week

Today begins a week full of titles not to be missed, including the latest news and expiring content from the Prime Video catalogue: like every Monday, here are our streaming recommendations.

Let’s start with the new releases to point out the arrival of the reboot series Cruel Intentions, the third season of Dinner Club and two adrenaline-filled films, Tigres et Hyenes and Pimpinero: Blood and Oil.

Let’s move on to the titles that are about to expire, among which we suggest four films: the Italian dramedy Before Going Away, the comedy From Thief to Cop and then two of the most famous films dedicated to Robin Hood, the dramatic The Prince of Thieves with Kevin Costner and the hilarious Man in Tights by Mel Brooks. The choice is yours and have a good week!

Cruel Intentions (Original TV series) – release date 21 November

Release Mode: 8 episodes all together

In this new adaptation, Cruel Intentions follows the privileged students of Manchester College, a university adjacent to Washington DC, where reputation is everything, fraternities and sororities are role models and two ruthless half-brothers, Caroline Merteuil and Lucien Belmont, are willing to do anything to stay at the top of the ruthless social hierarchy. After a brutal incident threatens the entire system, the two will do whatever it takes to preserve their power and reputation, even if it means having to seduce Annie Grover, the daughter of the Vice President of the United States. Hearts will be broken, alliances will be tested and secrets will be revealed in this modern royal court that is Manchester College.

The Cruel Intentions trailer

Dinner Club 3 (Original show) – release date November 21st

Release Mode: 4 episodes all together

After the success of the first two seasons, Dinner Club returns with an incredible cast, made up of actors Christian De Sica, Emanuela Fanelli and Rocco Papaleo, who will travel with the starred Chef Carlo Cracco to undertake an adventurous culinary grand tour together in the Bel Paese which will take them to discover tastes, faces and traditions along the Appia Antica, starting from Rome and crossing Lazio, Campania and Basilicata, before arriving in Brindisi. Alongside them, at the dinners, there will be the exceptional guest stars and honorary members of the Dinner Club Antonio Albanese and Sabrina Ferilli, together with an extraordinary “dinner crasher”, Corrado Guzzanti, in the role of special observer of the Dinner Club.

The trailer for Dinner Club 3

Tigres et Hyenes (Original film) – release date 22 November

Returning from Spain, Malik, a young trafficker, learns that his stepfather, Serge Lamy, a repeat criminal and robber, has just been arrested together with some accomplices. After the trial begins, Iris, the lawyer of one of the defendants, offers Malik a deal: accept a mysterious and dangerous coup in exchange for the freedom of Serge Lamy and his client. Out of loyalty to his stepfather, who once saved his life, Malik accepts the proposal and organizes the robbery, supported by a gang of former criminals, now out of the loop, who decide to join forces for one last big heist.

Pimpinero: Blood and Oil (Original film) – release date 22 November

The film takes the audience on an intense and emotional journey, through the story of three brothers – Moisés (Juanes), Ulises (Alberto Guerra) and Juan (Alejandro Speitzer) – dealing with the intrigues, corruption and moral chaos of the world of organized crime. At their side is Diana (Laura Osma), a rebellious and tenacious young woman in search of the truth. The pervasive smell of petrol becomes a metaphor for the film’s volatile atmosphere and arson leads to irreversible consequences.

Before I Go Away (2023 film) – expiration date November 26th

Luca has a particularly restless best friend to keep at bay, a difficult exam to pass and an ex-girlfriend with whom he has an up-and-down relationship.

Robin Hood Prince of Thieves (1993 film) – expiry date 28 November

The legendary thief hero, who fights against tyranny.

Robin Hood: A Man in Tights (1993 film) – expiration date November 28

Cary Elwes is Robin of Loxley, the splendid medieval hero who returns early from the Crusades to defend England from a coup. Those seeking the throne are the neurotic Prince John (Richard Lewis) and his evil companion, Mervyn, Sheriff of Rottingham (Roger Rees).

From Thief to Cop (2000 film) – expiration date November 28th

Jewel thief Miles Logan (Martin Lawrence, Life, Bad Boys) has a problem. From 20 million dollars. Recently released from prison for the theft of a huge diamond, he is eager to recover the precious gem he hid in a construction site two years earlier. Unfortunately, his hideout is now the center of a recently completed police station.