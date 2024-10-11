Six films and two TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend

Like every Friday, we’re here to help you choose what to watch on Prime Video this weekend, including new releases and expiring content. Starting from the new features, we would like to highlight in particular the Italian spinoff series Citadel: Diana and the horror-culinary show Killer Cakes, but also the films Challengers and Moonfall. Looking at the expiring titles, however, we have selected four sentimental films: “Love, really!”, The Fruit of Love, A Love of Design and The War of the Cakes. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

Challengers (2024 film) – release date 7 October

Old passions and even older rivalries come to the surface when two tennis professionals find themselves playing against each other.

Killer Cakes (Original show) – release date 8 October

From horror visionaries Blumhouse Television and Cake Boss creators High Noon Entertainment, Killer Cakes is a one-of-a-kind competition show where bakers with terrifying skills will attempt to overcome some of the scariest challenges ever seen on a show. Contestants will work with Hollywood’s top horror special effects professionals to unleash their twisted imaginations and create cakes so disgusting, so disturbing and so lifelike they’ll populate your nightmares.

Killer Cakes is hosted by horror veteran Matthew Lillard (Scream, Five Nights at Freddy’s) alongside expert judges, scream queen Danielle Harris (Halloween franchise) and the original food artist and cookbook author Nikk Alcaraz (Peculiar Baking).

Citadel: Diana (Original TV series) – release date 10 October

Release Mode: 6 episodes all together

Milan, 2030: eight years ago the independent spy agency Citadel was destroyed by a powerful rival organization, Manticore. Since then, Diana Cavalieri (Matilda De Angelis), an undercover Citadel spy, has remained alone, trapped between enemy lines as an infiltrator in Manticore. When the opportunity finally presents itself to get out and disappear forever, the only way to do so is to trust the most unexpected of allies, Edo Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio), the heir of Manticore Italia and son of the head of the organization, Ettore Zani (Maurizio Lombardi), fighting for supremacy against the other European families. Citadel: Diana is directed by Arnaldo Catinari and developed by Alessandro Fabbri. Produced by Cattleya – part of ITV Studios – with Amazon MGM Studios. The series has Gina Gardini as showrunner and executive producer; with her, in the role of executive producer Riccardo Tozzi, Marco Chimenz, Giovanni Stabilini and Emanuele Savoini. Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, AGBO’s Scott Nemes and David Weil are executive producers of Citadel: Diana and all series in the world of Citadel.

The Citadel review: Diana

The explanation of the season finale

Moonfall (2023 film) – release date 11 October

In MOONFALL we will see the Moon which, pushed by a mysterious force, is thrown out of its orbit and heads on a collision course with the Earth. A few weeks before the fatal impact that will annihilate the world, former astronaut and NASA executive Jocinda ‘Jo’ Fowler has an idea to save the planet.

The Moonfall review

“Love, indeed!” (2018 film) – expiry date 15 October

When widowed mother Amy drops her daughter Cara off at her college dorm, she finds herself struggling to figure out how to move forward. At college, Amy receives an offer she can’t refuse, meets Noah, and discovers a new life.

The Fruit of Love (2018 film) – expiry date 15 October

A widowed surgeon visits her family’s pear orchard in hopes of reconnecting with her son. She begins to fall in love with the farm’s manager, Will, who is growing a new hybrid pear and who teaches her the value of her heritage.

A Love of Design (2019 film) – expiry date 15 October

Looking for a twist on her renovation show, Hannah is sent to her New England hometown to renovate the historic Lewisburg Manor. Her old flame Jeff must make sure Hannah’s work preserves the historic soul of the building.

The Cake War (2018 film) – expiry date 15 October

Ten years ago, Faye and Lydia opened their bakeries in Emeryville, Ohio, after a personal and professional failure at a pumpkin pie baking contest in town. With Julie Gonzalo and Eric Aragon.