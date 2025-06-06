Six movies and three TV series to watch on first videos this weekend

In most of Italy, the school holidays begin this weekend, but like every Friday we are always here with our streaming suggestions for first video subscribers.

Among the novelties we point out the ending of the fourth season of La Fattoria Clarkson, a new episode of Nine Perfect Strangers 2, the Italian animated series The Baracchino and, if you prefer movies, two high voltage titles such as The Accountant 2 and Poker Face. Speaking of films, take a look at the expiry content that we have selected for you: make your choices and good weekend!

Nine perfect strangers 2 ep. 4 (TV series Exclusive Thriller genre) – release date 5 June

Number of episodes and calendar release: 8 episodes, the first 2 available from 22 May, with new episodes out every week

Episode title: the big jump. The relationship between Tina and Wolfie is put to the test when tools appear in the ballroom. Victoria offers an evening between girls with imogen, but the plan goes wrong.

The Clarkson 4 Ep farm. 7-8 (Original TV series Gender Reality Show) – Exit date 6 June

Episodes: running; Manage a pub. The fourth season of Clarkson’s Farm also turns to the end. We will see how Jeremy will crown his dream of opening a pub, but also how the harvest and the breeding of the various animals of the Diddly Squat farm has gone.

The Baracchino (Italian animated TV series, genre: comedy) – release date 3 June

Number of episodes and output methods: 6 episodes all together

The Baracchino, a former temple of comedy and Mecca of every aspiring comedian, is now in ruins. Maurizio (Lillo Petrolo), the tired and disillusioned owner, is ready to close, but Claudia (Pilar Fogliati) an aspiring idealist art-director, does not surrender. With a bold vision, he organizes an Open MIC evening to relaunch the restaurant, recruiting a group of extravagant and unlikely comedians: Luca Ravenna), a tabagist pigeon pigeon with caustic humor, Leonardo da Vinci (Edoardo Ferrario), the genius Boomer, John Lumano (Daniele Tinti), an absolutely normal human, Marco Rapone) the sad reaper in person, Noemi. Ciambell (Michela Giraud), a sweet with bitter glaze, and Tricerita (Yoko Yamada), a punk triceatopp with eco-anxiety. Together with them, and with the help of Gerri all the handyman (Salvo Di Paola), of the former comedian Sernione Larry Tucano (Pietro Sermonti) and Donato (Frank Matano), a donut with a void inside, Claudia launches into the impossible company to bring the shack back to the days of glory.

Poker Face (Film 2022) – release date 2 June

Set in the world of poker High Stakes, Crowe plays the billionaire in the digital/technological sector and gambler Jake Foley who offers his best friends an unforgettable evening, with the possibility of winning more money than they ever dreamed of them. But to play, they will have to give up the only thing they have tried to save all their lives … their secrets.

The Accountant 2 (Film Original Gender Crime) – release date 5 June

Christian Wolff has talent in solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is killed and leaves a mysterious message asking to “find the accountant”, Wolff must collaborate with his brother Bram to resolve the case. Together with the deputy director of the Department of the Medina Treasury, they discover a lethal conspiracy and become the target of a ruthless network of killers.

Elysium (Film 2013) – Expiry date 12 June

In 2154 there are two social classes: the very rich and the others, who live on a ruined land.

Love truly (film 2018) – expiry date 15 June

When she follows her daughter at college, a woman meets a professor who opens her eyes.

Malcolm X (Film 1993) – expiration date 15 June

The film follows the path of Malcolm X, from the difficulties and arrests of youth to the affirmation as a powerful voice of the struggle for civil rights and a fundamental figure of the movement of liberation and emancipation of the African American population.

Love in Fiore (Film 2020) – expiration date 15 June

Spring is in full flowering when the urban gardener Vikki struggles to save the garden of his community from a fascinating propertymaker. Both are caught by surprise when it is not only the flowers that blossom, but also love.