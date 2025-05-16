Six movies and two TV series to watch on first videos this weekend

If with the summer approaching you want to choose quickly what to watch on first videos between one exit and the other, here we are like every Friday with our streaming tips for the weekend selected between the latest news and the expiring titles.

Among the new releases we above all point out the new College Comedy overcompensing series, but give a chance also to the film action a working man, the dramatic adage and the glorious Merlin series, recently added in the catalog. And then eye that among the expires expiring there are several pearls: scroll through the list to the end, make your choices and good weekend!

OVERCOMPLIGTING – The deception (TV series Original Comedy Gender) – Exit date 15 May

Exit mode: 8 Binge episodes

OVERCOMPLIGTING – Deception is a choral comedy series set in an American college and focused on Benny’s chaotic and reckless life, former football player and king of the year -end dance, who immediately becomes a friend of Carmen, outsider in high school, now determined to integrate at all costs. With the help of Benny’s older sister and her boyfriend, a real legend of the campus, Benny and Carmen will juggle between horrible events, flavored vodka and false documents. Fun and deep, the show explores the excessive efforts that each of us makes to hide the differences and adapt to external pressures while trying to find out who he really is.

The overcompensing review

Merlin Seasons 1-5 (2008 TV series) – release date 12 May

Merlin and Arthur must work together to protect the great kingdom of Camelot from dark witchcraft.

A Working Man (Film Original 2025 Action genre) – release date 15 May

Levon falls left behind a military career in secret missions to live a simple life as a construction worker. But when the daughter of his boss, who is family for him, is kidnapped by some human beings of human beings, his attempt to bring her home will bring to the surface a tour of corruption that would never have imagined. With Jason Statham.

Adagio (film 2023) – release date 17 May

Manuel, sixteen, tries to enjoy life as he can, while taking care of the elderly father. Victim of a blackmail, he goes to a party to take some photos of a mysterious individual but, feeling deceived, decides to escape. He finds himself thus chased by the blackmaids who prove to be extremely dangerous and determined to eliminate what they consider a dangerous witness.

Wolf Hunter (Film 2020) – Date of expiration 23 May

Joseph and his family live in a remote wild region dedicating themselves to the activity of fur hunters. Their tranquility is threatened when they start to suspect that their traps are compromised by the return of a wild and lonely wolf. Determined to capture the predator on the fact, Joseph leaves his family to trace him.

Wind of passions (Film 1995) – Date of expiration May 26th

The passions, love and war overwhelm a family that lives on a farm in Montana.

The Net – Craised in the Net (Film 1996) – Date of expiration May 26th

Sandra Bullock, Jeremy Northam and Dennis Miller are the protagonists of this breathtaking thriller! A computer expert, ace of the modem and virus hunter in the little protected computerized systems, after having set his eyes on a mysterious program prototype becomes the victim of a criminal conspiracy.

A team of 12 orphans (Film 2021) – Date of expiration May 26th

Persecuted by his mysterious past, a devoted American football coach of the high school leads a thin team of orphans to the state championship during the great depression and inspires a destroyed nation.