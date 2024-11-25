Sixteen films and a documentary to watch on Prime Video this week

Let’s be honest: this week on Prime Video there isn’t much news to report to you, so in our usual Monday morning appointment we remind you of the releases of the past few weeks – from Pimpinero to Dinner Club 3 up to Alex Cross – and we point out the release of Fragile, the documentary on the Juventus footballer Niccolò Fagioli, and then a couple of Christmas films, the American Unforgettable Christmas and the Italian Suddenly I’m getting married, a sequel of Suddenly Christmas which is expiring instead. By the way, to compensate for the scarcity of new releases we have collected for you a long list of films close to cancellation. Among new and old titles, of all genres, you will surely find the one that’s right for you: scroll down the list to the bottom and have a good week!

Fragile – the story of Nicolò Fagioli (Exclusive documentary) – release date 26 November

Behind great champions lie complex, articulated, sometimes difficult personalities. Sporting genius is often accompanied by unexpected insecurities that are difficult to accept and manage. Nicolò Fagioli’s is a story with a universal character, the story of a boy who realizes his dream, who stumbles and who embarks on a journey to get back up and become a reference model for all those experiencing difficult times. The documentary aims to tell this journey and delve into the personality of a boy whose fragility becomes a value on which to build himself and his career.

The trailer for Fragile

An unforgettable Christmas – Unforgettable Christmas (2023 film) – release date 20 November

If Princess Colette could have one Christmas wish, she would rather be a fashion designer than heir to her country’s throne. But when she begins working for designer Wilson James on a collection, she discovers both her true calling and her true love.

Suddenly I’m Getting Married at Christmas (2023 film) – release date 28 November

As the Christmas holidays approach, Lorenzo is preparing, like every year, to spend the holidays with his family in his hotel. The harmony and tranquility of the family are soon upset by shocking news given by Lorenzo himself, who announces that he intends to get married to his new girlfriend, who he will present to them on the occasion of Christmas.

Suddenly Christmas (2022 film) – expiry date 30 June

Lorenzo has two pieces of bad news for his beloved granddaughter Chiara. The first is that he is about to sell his mountain hotel where they usually celebrate Christmas, the second is that his parents are about to separate. Lorenzo, however, cannot break her heart without first giving her one last Christmas together. It doesn’t matter if it’s the height of summer. This year Christmas is celebrated on August 15th!

The review of Suddenly Christmas

No Time To Die (2021 film) – expiration date December 1st

Rescuing a kidnapped scientist turns out to be more complicated than expected, and Bond (Daniel Craig) must face a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013 film) – expiration date December 1st

Hansel and Gretel, 15 years after their misadventure with the gingerbread house, have become bounty hunters hunting witches.

Talk to me (2023 film) – expiration date December 1st

If you shake the embalmed hand you come into contact with the souls of the dead. But what happens then?

A Blade in the Dark (1983 film) – expiration date December 1st

In Knife in the Dark, a mystery thriller written and directed by Robert Benton, a psychiatrist falls in love with a woman who is suspected of murdering one of his patients. The doctor is treating a museum curator. When the man is killed, Sam is approached by his dead patient and colleague Brooke Reynolds, who wants to return the deceased’s watch to his widow.

Kill the White Dove (1989 film) – expiration date December 1st

A career Army sergeant is assigned the task of picking up a prisoner from Berlin and bringing him to Washington. When the prisoner escapes, he finds himself in the middle of a conspiracy in which they want to eliminate him.

Two Weeks (2006 film) – expiration date December 1st

Sally Field stars in this comedy-drama about a family’s determination to stay together until the end and which sees four adult siblings return home to be close to their dying mother.

The Barber’s Shop (2002 film) – expiration date December 1st

Ice Cube, Anthony Anderson, Sean Patrick Thomas, Eve (here in her debut) and Cedric the Entertainer star in this hilarious and irreverent comedy about a barbershop on Chicago’s South Side, where sharp jokes never go out of style!

Wonderful Country (1959 film) – expiration date December 1st

After one last mission, a gunslinger decides to abandon his weapons. One of Mitchum’s best westerns. In addition to Albert Dekker and Pedro Armendariz, in a supporting role, there is Leroy Page, former baseball legend.

Eight Men Out (1988 film) – expiration date December 1st

A dramatization of the infamous 1919 scandal, the “Black Sox Scandal,” in which eight Chicago White Sox players sold the World Series to bettors for cash.

A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy (1982 film) – expiration date December 1st

Based on Ingmar Bergman’s Smiles of a Summer’s Night and Jean Renoir’s Rules of the Game, the story revolves around a weekend party at the home of Andrew Hobbs, a Wall Street broker and eccentric inventor, and his wife Adrian. The guests of honor are Ariel and Leopold, Andrew’s cousin and famous academic.

Gone Girl (film 2014) – expiration date December 1st

Nick Dunne reports that his beautiful wife, Amy, is missing. Under the control of the police and the media circus that surrounds him, the spotlight is on him. Soon his lies and strange behavior have everyone asking the same dark question: Did Nick Dunne kill his wife?

Ronin (1999 film) – expiration date December 1st

Robert De Niro, Jean Reno and Stellan Skarsgård star in director John Frankenheimer’s action-packed spy thriller. A group of mercenaries are paid to steal a top-secret briefcase for a mysterious client.

SAINT JUDY (2019 film) – expiration date December 1st

True story of immigration lawyer Judy Wood and how she managed to change the rules on the right to asylum to save women’s lives.