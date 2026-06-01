Sky and NOW, all releases for June 2026

Series, films, documentaries, programs. A new month arrives and Sky and NOW enrich the catalog with many new features. Here are all the June 2026 releases on the streaming platform.

Sky and NOW, the June 2026 series

The Miniature Wife (June 9, 2026)

It starts on June 9, 2026 with The Miniature Wifea dramedy based on the short story by Manuel Gonzalez. Starring Elizabeth Banks, Matthew Macfadyen, OT Fagbenle, Zoe Lister-Jones, Sian Clifford, Sofia Rosinsky, Ronny Chieng, Aasif Mandvi, Rong Fu and Tricia Black. The series follows Lindy and Les Littlejohn: she is a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer who, after the resounding success of her debut novel, finds herself stuck in a creative crisis that has lasted for 18 years; he is a scientist obsessed with glory, on the verge of making his greatest scientific discovery in an attempt to solve world hunger. However, years of ego clashes, a change in the couple’s financial balance and a complete lack of communication have brought their marriage to the brink of collapse. When a laboratory accident reduces Lindy to just 6 inches tall, the already fragile balance of power in their marriage explodes in a hilarious and biting battle between pride, resentment and love.

House of the Dragon, season 3 (June 22, 2026)

It continues on June 22, 2026 with the third season of House of the Dragona Game of Thrones prequel series that tells the story of the legendary House Targaryen. The cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, James Norton, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, Abubakar Salim, Tom Cullen, Tommy Flanagan, Dan Fogler, Joplin Sibtain and Barry Sloane. The third season promises political intrigue, betrayals, shocking deaths, spectacular action sequences, dragon fights, blood and fire.

Crimes in the Tropics, seventh season (June 30, 2026)

It concludes on June 30, 2026 with the seventh season of Crimes in the Tropicsa French series set on the Caribbean island of Martinique. The series follows investigations by police commander Melissa Sainte-Rose and captain Gaëlle Crivelli. The cast includes Sonia Rolland, Béatrice de la Boulaye, Julien Béramis and Paul Lefevre.

Sky and NOW, all releases for June 2026