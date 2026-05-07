Sky and NOW, all releases for May 2026

Films, series, documentaries, programs. A new month is coming and Sky and NOW are adding many new features to their catalogue. Here are all the releases of May 2026 on the streaming platform.

Sky and NOW, the May 2026 series

Electric Rose – On the run with the enemy (8 May 2026)

It starts on 8 May 2026 with Rosa Elettrica – On the run with the enemy, a thriller directed by Davide Marengo and based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Giampaolo Simi

At the center of the story is Rosa, a young agent of the witness protection program, tasked with escorting Cocìss, a Camorra baby boss who is determined to collaborate. When she discovers that something in the operation doesn’t add up, Rosa breaks the chain of command and flees with him: from that moment both become targets, forced to cross Italy without being able to trust anyone, not even the institutions that should protect them. The cast includes Maria Chiara Giannetta, Francesco Di Napoli, Elena Lietti, Antonia Truppo, Pasquale Esposito, Federico Tocci, Francesco Foti.

One Chicago (May 20, 2026)

We continue on May 20, 2026 with the narrative universe of One Chicago. The media franchise includes the new episodes of the fourteenth season of Chicago Fire and the high-voltage challenges of the firefighters, rescuers and paramedics of Barracks 51, the thirteenth season of Chicago PD and the hunt for criminals in the Windy City of Voight’s Intelligence Unit and the eleventh season of Chicago Med with the dramas, loves and extreme cases in the wards of the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Poker Face (May 29, 2026)

It ends on May 29, 2026 with Poker Face, a mystery series written and directed by Rian Johnson. Charlie, says the synopsis, is a woman with an extraordinary gift: recognizing when someone is lying. Aboard her Plymouth Barracuda, she crosses the country and, at each stop, finds herself involved in strange crimes that she can’t help but solve. The cast includes Natasha Lyonne, Adrien Brody, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Ellen Barkin, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Nick Nolte and Ron Perlman.

Sky and NOW, all releases for May 2026