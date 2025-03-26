Sky and Now, all the releases of April 2025

Films, TV series and documentaries. A new month arrives and Sky and Now enrich the catalog with several news. Here are all the releases of April 2025 on streaming platforms.

Sky and Now, the April 2025 series

The Last of Us 2 (April 14, 2025)

It starts on April 14, 2025 with the second season of The Last of Usthe HBO and Sky Exclusive series winner of themly Award inspired by the famous video game developed by Naughty Dog for PlayStation. In this second chapter of the series, five years after the events of the first season Joel and Ellie will be dragged into a conflict between them and against a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than what they had left behind. The second season, in seven new episodes, sees Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey protagonists again as Joel and Ellie respectively, together with Gabriel Luna who plays Tommy and Rutina Wesley in the role of Mary. The already announced new-entry in the cast are Kaitlyn Dever who will play the role of Abby, Isabela Merced in the role of Dina, Young Mazino in that of Jesse, Ariela Barer will play Mel, Tati Gabrielle will be Nora, Spence Lord will play the role of Owen, Danny Ramirez will be Manny and Jeffrey Wright instead will play Isaac. Catherine O’Hara is a guest star of the new season.

Gangs of London 3 (April 18, 2025)

Continue on April 18, 2025 with the third season of Gangs of Londonthe Action Thriller Sky Original series with ọpẹ́ Dìrísù and Joe Cole. In the third season, the Dumani family, for which the former policeman who became Gangster Elliot works, will have to face a big problem when a load of “correct” cocaine causes the death of hundreds of civilians in London. The consequent chaos attracts the attention of the authorities, putting the London gangs under pressure as never before, and the repercussions – both personal and professional – will have devastating consequences for everyone, from Wallace to Lun, from Lale to street gangs. It was a deliberated attack, and it is only the beginning. But who has been, and why?

The new episodes will see the return of ọpẹ́ Dìrísù in the role of Elliot Carter, Joe Cole in the role of Sean Wallace, Michelle Fairley in that of Marian Wallace, Lucian Msamati in the role of E Dumani, Brian Vernel (Billy Wallace) and Narges Rashidi who returns to the cast in the role of Lole. Pippa Bennett-Warner also return in the role of Shannon Dumani, Asif Raza Mir in the role of asph Afidi, Orli Shuka and Eri Shuka who will be, respectively, Luan and Mirlinda Dushaj, Jahz Armando in the role of Saba and Fady Elsayed in the role of Faz. New-entry in the cast Andrew Koji, Richard Dormer and T’nia Miller. Guest Star Phil Daniels, Ruth Sheen and Mat Fraser.

Crimes to the tropics 5 (22 April 2025)

Ends on April 22, 2025 with the fifth season of Crimes to the tropicspolice title set in the splendid scenery of an island of Martinica. The series follows the investigations of the resolute police commander Melissa Sainte-Rose and the dynamic captain Crivelli, protagonists of a plot full of mystery and twists. Between exotic atmospheres and breathtaking suspense, each episode will transport you to a world where the border between justice and deception is incredibly thin.

Sky and Now, all the releases of April 2025