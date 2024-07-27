A crime, a detective story and a medical drama. A new month is coming and Sky E Now are enriching their catalogue with some new releases. Here are the August 2024 releases on the streaming platform.

Sky and Now, the releases of August 2024

Rfds – Doctors from the sky, season 2 (August 5, 2024)

We start on August 5, 2024 with Rfds – Doctors from the skythe medical drama in the wild Australian ‘outback’. The series that tells “the adventures of a group of doctors, who ensure health services even in the most inaccessible areas of the country”. The cast includes Stephen Peacocke, Rob Collins, Emma Hamilton and Justine Clarke.

A Town Called Malice, Season 1 (August 16, 2024)

We continue on August 16, 2024 with the English crime A Town Called Malicethe series created by Nick Love and canceled after only one season. A Town Called Malice is set in the 1980s and follows the Lords, a South London criminal family who move to Spain. “What they don’t realise is that their deadliest enemy is right in front of them: a trigger-happy, vengeful young woman who is about to marry their youngest son,” the synopsis reads.

Mrs. Fox, Season 2 (August 22, 2024)

We conclude on August 22, 2024 with the second season of Mrs. Foxthe series about the former British spy who moved to Umbria and is forced by events to investigate several crimes in the community of Panicale. The cast includes Emilia Fox, Tara Fitzgerald, Giovanni Cirfiera and Imma Piro.

Sky and Now, all the releases of August 2024