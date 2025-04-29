Sky and Now, all the releases of May 2025

Series, films, documentaries, programs. A new month arrives and Sky and Now enrich the calendar with many news. Here are all the releases of May 2025 on the streaming platform.

Sky and Now, the May 2025 series

Capitaine Marleau, season 4 (10 May 2025)

It starts on May 10, 2025 with the fourth season of Capitaine Marleauthe Francesce Crime series. The famous inspector of the National Gendarmerie resumes his investigations with the usual unmistakable style. Marleau is not only ironic and outside the box: her sharp intuition and its obstinacy allow her to arrive where no one else can. And behind each case, there is always something that is not as it seems.

Vigil, Season 2 (May 20, 2025)

Continue on May 20, 2025 with the second season of VigilBritish thriller series that returns with a new, dangerous mission. After the mysterious submarine case that kept suspended in the first season with the breath, Amy and Kirsten are now investigating a military test that ended up in tragedy. In a hostile environment, between state secrets and invisible plots, the truth is a target in motion and the price to pay to reach it could be very high.

And just like that, season 3 (30 May 2025)

Ends on May 30, 2025 with the third season of And just like thatsequel of sex and the city. The most glamorous protagonists of the Big Apple come back under the summer sun, between buildings to be built, families to follow and new love and sex stories to live. Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, Seema and Lisa face every challenge with the strength of a friendship that never stops renewing themselves, in a romantic series that celebrates complicity, the freedom to reinvent itself and, of course, the unique style that has made them iconic. In the cast the protagonists Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, together with Cathy Ang, Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake, Mario Cantone, Niall Cunningham, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Logan Marshall-Green, Sebastiano Pigazzi, Alexa Swinton and Dolly Wells. And with John Corbett.

