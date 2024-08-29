Crime and violence. And then lawyers, vigilantes, nature, art and much more. A new month is coming and Sky and Now enrich the catalog with some new releases. Here are the releases for September 2024.

Sky and Now, September 2024 releases

The Equalizer, Season 4 (September 10, 2024)

The fourth season of The Walking Dead is coming on September 10, 2024. The Equalizerthe reboot of the 80s series A vigilante in New York, starring the singer Queen Latifah. “A single mother to teenage daughter Delilah, Robyn McMcall acts as a lone vigilante to protect minorities and marginalized people who can’t defend themselves, while seeking her own redemption. The previous season ended with one of Robyn’s CIA colleagues, Michelle Chambers, seeking revenge for a score to settle with a mission in Venezuela. The new season picks up where it left off, with Robyn’s friends in peril and her at the mercy of events.”

The Penguin (September 20, 2024)

September 20, 2024 is the day of the simultaneous debut with the United States of The Penguinthe DC series starring Colin Farrell as one of Batman’s main enemies. Eight episodes in the Gotham underworld and the struggle for power. In addition to Farrell as Oz Cobb “The Penguin”, the cast includes Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grappa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo) and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

Sky and Now, all the releases of September 2024