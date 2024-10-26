Sky and NowTv, all releases for November 2024

Series, films, documentaries. A new month arrives and Sky and NowTv enrich the calendar with various new features. Here are all the new releases for November 2024 on the streaming platform.

Sky and NowTv, the November 2024 series

The day of the Jackal, season 1 (8 November 2024)

We begin November 8, 2024 with The day of the Jackala ‘contemporary’ adaptation of the 1973 film and novel by Frederick Forsyth. The cast includes Eddie Redmayne, Lashana Lynch, Úrsula Corbero, Charles Dance, Richard Dormer, Chukwudi Iwuji, Lia Williams, Khalid Abdalla, Eleanor Matsuura, Jonjo O’Neill, Nick Blood and Florisa Kamara. A solitary, elusive and relentless assassin, the synopsis reads, The Jackal earns his living by killing for hire. But while he is working on his next assignment, he finds himself facing an unexpected adversary, Bianca, a tenacious MI6 officer, the British intelligence, who will engage in a relentless manhunt around Europe to be able to capture it.

Dune: Prophecy, season 1 (November 18, 2024)

We continue on November 18, 2024 with Dune: Prophecyan HBO Original title inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson and which fits into the Dune universe by Frank Herbert and the franchise by Denis Villeneuve. The series is set 10,000 years before the rise of Paul Atreides and follows two Harkonnen sisters as they battle the forces that threaten humanity’s future and found the mythical sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. The cast includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Camilla Beeput, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning and Yerin Ha.

Dostoevsky (27 November 2024)

We end November 27, 2024 with Dostoevskythe series created, written and directed by the D’Innocenzo Brothers. In a patch of bare and inhospitable land, we read in the synopsis, the policeman Enzo Vitello, a man with a dark past, is obsessed with “Dostoevsky”, a serial killer who kills with a peculiarity: next to the body the murderer always leaves a letter with his own desolate and very clear vision of the world, of life and of the darkness that Vitello feels resounding within him. In the cast of the noir Filippo Timi, Gabriel Montesi, Carlotta Gamba and Federico Vanni.

Sky and NowTv, all releases for November 2024