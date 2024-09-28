Series, films, documentaries. A new month arrives and Sky and NowTv enrich the catalog with various new features. Here are the October 2024 releases on the streaming platform.

Law & Order – The two faces of justice, season 23 (6 October 2024)

It begins on October 6, 2023 with the procedural crime. The 23rd season of Law & Order – The Two Faces of Justice, one of the longest-running franchises on TV, arrives. “On the streets of New York, investigators arrest criminals, in the courtroom the district attorney tries to get them convicted – reads the synopsis -. Law & Order – The two faces of justice is the investigative crime TV series for lovers of legal proceedings which follows the work of a heterogeneous team of detectives and district attorneys who investigate serious crimes and try to bring the guilty to justice justice”.

They Killed Spider-Man – The Legendary Story of the 883 (October 11, 2024)

“A story of music, of the province, of illusions and of great friendship. October 11, 2024 is the day of the debut of They Killed Spider-Man – The legendary story of 883, the Sydney Sibilia series with Elia Nuzzolo and Matteo Oscar Giuggioli.

“Pavia, late 1980s. Max loves comics and American music. He is a nonconformist in a city where there is nothing to rebel against. Furthermore, after having neglected high school to follow new friendships and punk evenings, the failure inevitably arrives. This failure actually turns out to be a new, fatal opportunity: in the high school where he moves he has a new classmate, Mauro. Music makes Max and Mauro inseparable. Thanks to Mauro’s driving force, Max embraces his talent and together with him composes the first songs that will be produced by Claudio Cecchetto. But when success overwhelms them, will Max and Mauro, so different, be able to remain united?”, says the synopsis.

Sky and NowTv, all releases for October 2024