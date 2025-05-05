Skype closes today, the 7 best alternative apps: from Microsoft Teams to Zoom

Skype officially ceased his activities today May 5, 2025after more than two decades passed to the front line in the world of digital communication. The decision of Microsoft To dissect Skype, announced in February, it is part of a wider strategy aimed at consolidating the communication tools within a more integrated ecosystem, represented by Microsoft Teamsand to simplify and innovate its offer. If you were fond of Skype, do not fear: your contacts and data are migrated to Teams, or you can download them and choose one of the numerous alternatives present on the market today. In this article we explain to you Because Skype has been withdrawnwhat this step entails e What are the 7 most valid solutions To continue chatting and carry out video calls, both for personal and professional purposes. Clearly, in deciding which solution to rely on, keep in mind that each platform has its strengths and limits: it is up to you to evaluate which tool is best suited to your way of communicating online.

Microsoft Teams

Who of you used Skype for work could find in Microsoft Teams A natural evolution. Free for Skype users until the closing day, Teams allows you to migrate contacts and chat automatically. The app is designed for companies, but it also works well for personal use: it supports video calls up to 300 participants in the free version and up to 10,000 in the Enterprise plans. Includes virtual blackboards, screen sharing functions, integrated chat and automatic subtitles (in English only for the free version). If you already use Word, Excel or PowerPoint, moreover, Teams integrates perfectly, thanks to the Microsoft 365 platform. It is one of the most robust solutions, even if it can be a little electrified for a sporadic use of the platform.

Google Meet

For those looking for simplicity and quick access without complex installations, Google Meet It is an excellent choice. Just have a Google account to start a meeting or participate with a link. You can make video calls up to 100 people (free limit) for a maximum duration of 60 minutes. The paid plans, included in the Google Workspace package, bring the limit of participants to meetings up to a maximum of 1,000 (it depends on the plan that is subscribed) and extra functions, such as the breakouts and streaming transmission. An interesting feature is the possibility of using Gemini, the Google assistant, to take notes or generate personalized backgrounds. Meet is light, reliable and perfect for those who already “live” in the Google ecosystem.

Zoom

Probably the platform that benefited more than the Boom of Smart Working, “thanks” also of the Covid-19 pandemic, Zoom He has conquered millions of users thanks to his quality video and ease of use. Even with the free floor, you can host up to 100 participants for a maximum of 40 minutes per session. It includes tools such as virtual blackboard, recording of meetings and an internal chat system. The paid plans offer longer sessions, up to 30 hours, and advanced functions such as support for zoom companion, which helps to summarize meetings or ask questions based on automatic transcription. The only sore note: end-to-end encryption is not active in default and requires a manual procedure to be configured.

WhatsApp

Let’s move on to what is probably the most “pop” solution among those we have reported to you: WhatsApp. If you use a smartphone, it is very likely that you have already installed this famous instant messaging app, which also allows you to take advantage of voice calls and video calls up to 32 participants, in addition to the possibility of sharing documents and media. Thanks to end-to-end encryption, Whatsapp guarantees a good level of privacy, which makes it a suitable solution for both personal and working purposes (in the latter case we suggest the use of WhatsApp Business, which also integrates ad hoc tool for companies and professionals).

Signal

If security for you is a priority, Signal It is the app that is right for you. Free and open-source, it offers group calls up to 50 participants with an active default end-to-end encryption. Signal also allows the sharing of links for calls (as they allow you to make other aforementioned services, such as Teams, Meet and Zoom), which facilitates the sending of invitations without having to create groups or contact lists. It does not have the same collaborative functions as business platforms, but represents one of the safer choices available on the market today.

Slack

Slack It is known as a messaging tool for work teams, but also offers call features allowing the start of rapid meetings to be activated directly from a chat. In the free version we can only speak in two, while the paid plans support up to 50 people. Slack is perfect for instant communications between colleagues, but less suitable for structured or planned meetings.

Webex

Webex It is a platform oriented to the world of work and training. It offers a very large set of functionality, which includes integration with corporate calendars, advanced sharing tools and support for live events. Calls can include hundreds of participants and are ideal for webinar, training courses and complex business meetings. Although it is not the most immediate choice for the common user, it is a very appreciated professional solution in the Enterprise field. Costs may vary, but there is also a free plan with limited options (it allows you to carry out videos of 40 minutes with a maximum of 100 participants) which we recommend that you try if you are more oriented towards a solution of this type.