Slow Horses 6 will be there: as usual Apple TV+ confirms the cult series in advance

As only great TV series can afford, Slow Horses was confirmed for a sixth season when the finale of the fourth season just came out. Yes, because Slow Horses 5 had already been confirmed almost a year ago, and therefore now we know that the spy and dark comedy series with Gary Oldman will continue for a while longer, at least until season 6, which will be made up of 6 episodes.

What Slow Horses 6 will be about

Season six finds the Slow Horses on the run, as Diana Taverner drags them all into a high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge.

Slow Horses is a darkly humorous spy drama that follows a team of British intelligence agents serving in a junkyard department of MI5, known unaffectionately as Slough House. Gary Oldman plays Jackson Lamb, the brilliant and hot-tempered leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to career-ending mistakes, as they often find themselves wandering through the smoke and mirrors of the world of espionage.

The cast of Slow Horses 6

The cast includes Oscar® nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, Emmy nominee Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, BAFTA Award nominee Samuel West, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, Joanna Scanlan and Oscar nominee Jonathan Pryce.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films, with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Julian Stevens, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Adam Randall, Gail Mutrux, Douglas Urbanski and Gary Oldman serving as executive producers. The sixth season is adapted for television by co-executive producer Gaby Chiappe, with Adam Randall returning to direct.

When Slow Horses 6 comes out

There is obviously no official release date for the sixth season yet, but let’s venture a prediction: in our opinion it could be released between the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026.