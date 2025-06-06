Snow White on Disney+, when it comes out in streaming

A new version of a timeless story. Disney+ announces Snow Whitethe live-action reinterpretation of the classic Disney fairy tale of 1937. Here is everything you need to know about the film signed by Marc Webb and written by Erin Cressida Wilson who brought great controversies for the result to the box office.

Snow White, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k3j-8dmp4p4

Snow White, the synopsis

Brazed by the jealous and evil stepmother, Snow White unites the forces with the miners and a group of rebels and finds the strength and courage to overturn the bad queen and become the leader of this land once joyful and prosperous.

Snow White, the cast

The cast of the film includes, among others, Rachel Zegler, Emilia Faucher, Gal Gadot, Andrew Burnap, Andrew Barth Feldman, Ansu Kabia. Tituss Burgess, Martin Klebba, Jason Kravits, George Salazar, Jeremy Swift and Andy Grotelueschen are the voices of the seven dwarfs in the original version.

Snow White on Disney+, when it comes out

The film debuts on Disney+ 11 June 2025.

