So they died a little girl and the doctor (who was giving it away)





Childbirth is the moment when life should start, don’t go out. But on January 31, in Desenzano del Garda, in Brescia, something goes wrong. A woman arrives in the hospital to give birth to her daughter after a pregnancy without complications, but problems emerge during labor. The newborn was born in a state of severe hypoxia: his body does not receive enough oxygen. What was supposed to be a birth becomes a tragedy, because despite the transfer to the Brescia Civil Holes, the newborn does not survive.

The parents protrude complaint, bringing the Brescia prosecutor to open an investigation and to register in the register of suspects ten members of the medical team involved. This tragedy would already be dramatic in itself, but another devastating event is added to making it even more painful.

Bimba dies after childbirth and doctor comes to life: an investigation open

On February 3, in Val di Non, one of the investigated gynecologists was found lifeless: he was only 39 years old and was originally from Sicily. The authorities are investigating to understand if there is a link between the death of the newborn and the suicide of the doctor.

When it is the fault of the doctor What Do you mean by medical fault? The medical fault is the legal responsibility that falls on a healthcare professional when his incorrect behavior causes damage to the patient. It can derive from imprudence, negligence or inexperience and can be evaluated both in civil and criminal offices. In the criminal field, the Gelli-Bianco reform (law 24/2017) introduced protections for doctors, distinguishing between gross negligence and mild fault and limiting criminal liability in case of adherence to the guidelines. ;

A reflection becomes mandatory. We are now used to seeing health workers as mythological figures, capable of managing the impossible, of keeping life in balance with a decision or with a right maneuver at the right time. This happens most of the time, but there is a detail that we forget: we are all human beings and health workers are also. It is rare to find someone who enters a delivery room, in an emergency room or in an intensive care with the desire to hurt. The life of others does not take in your hands lightly, yet the error exists. Medicine is not pure mathematics, it is not an exact formula or a calculation that always guarantees the same result. Medicine is made of choices, often quick and under pressure, and each choice has a weight.

Fear cannot be the engine of medicine

Those who choose a care job make something that few others do: they get involved, aware that every decision can have enormous consequences. Have you ever thought of being called to decide in seconds the fate of someone? How many would be ready to take responsibility for a lifetime every day? When you decide to do it, you are aware that the weight of fault can not leave escape. If we talk about faults and responsibilities, remember that first of all this is pain. The pain of a family who lost a daughter, the pain of a doctor who, perhaps, did not go back the weight of that loss. Because when choosing to take care of others, a pact with infallibility is not signed. A pact is signed with one’s conscience, with the awareness that every day, every hour, every minute, you will have something fragile and precious in hand.

Therefore, a very important word is needed which is balance. Justice for those who suffer a loss, but protection for those who take care of others every day. Because fear cannot be the engine of medicine and those who care cannot be left alone.