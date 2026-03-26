"Something Very Bad is Going To Happen" it’s a strange series but it glues you to the screen

“Something Very Bad is Going To Happen” is a strange series but it glues you to the screen





“Something Very Bad is Going To Happen” is not an unforgettable series. It is certainly not one of those titles that make a difference or remain impressed by their beauty. Indeed, to be honest it is a rather “strange” series, at times even banal but it has a great advantage: it keeps you glued to the screen and being able to keep the viewer’s curiosity high is no small feat. And the title of the series already helps us in this by immediately anticipating that something bad is about to happen.

Released on Netflix on March 26th with 8 episodes, this series is a horror that has two exceptional executive producers behind it: the Duffer brothers (creators of the Stranger Things phenomenon), another significant element.

So how is “Something Very Bad is Going To Happen” overall?

Something Very Bad is Going To Happen: the plot

“Something Very Bad is Going To Happen” tells the story of Rachel and Nicky, two young engaged couples about to get married. The wedding, in fact, is in a week and Rachel is ready to meet his family. Before they can get married, however, something terrible will happen that will involve their families and put everyone’s lives in danger.

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The most interesting aspect of this series is, perhaps, its reflection on the concept of a soulmate. Because behind all this horror/splatter/mystical tale, in the end, there is a great theme that always comes back: how do you understand if you are marrying the right person.

And if for normal people this question may remain a doubt both before, during and after the wedding, in “Something Very Bad is Going To Happen” it is such a crucial aspect that it becomes a question of life and death. And for this reason it cannot be left unsolved.

There are several unconvincing elements in this series from some plot holes to the story itself which is rather simple, and then again the characters not developed properly and some not so necessary splatter scenes. But overall, this series is like a magnet: when you start it you have to finish it, even just to find out how a story that could take opposite turns will end.

So we follow the lives of Rachel and Nicky until their wedding day where we know that something bad will happen but we don’t yet know what and it must be said that the ending is capable of providing nice surprises.

So, to sum it up: “Something Very Bad is Going To Happen” is not the series of the century but one of those that, if you love the horror genre, you will enjoy seeing and, for some strange reason, will glue you to the screen. Maybe because it talks about love, soul mates and impending tragedies.

But one thing is certain, after seeing it, you will be consumed by a doubt: am I together with my soulmate or not?

Rating: 6

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