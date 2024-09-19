Sono Lillo 2 is still funny, and it wasn’t a given





From Thursday 19 September, Sono Lillo 2, the second season of the Italian comedy TV series starring Lillo Petrolo in the role of Lillo Petrolo, a comedian “crushed” by his cumbersome character Posaman, will be available on Prime Video with all its episodes.

The news is that Sono Lillo 2 is still as hilarious as the first season, but if you want to know more, follow us in this review, which begins with a spoiler-free summary of the plot.

What is Sono Lillo 2 about?

“Thanks” to Posaman, Lillo ended up filming a movie in America, but his star-spangled dream is shattered when he is forced to return to Italy to play Posaman in a movie produced by the Camorra criminals who had kidnapped him last season. All because of the contract that crazy Sergio, his agent (Pietro Sermonti), made him sign.

To make matters worse, there is his ex-wife Marzia (Sara Lazzaro) who has started a new life with Aldo (Corrado Guzzanti), his brother Edoardo (Cristiano Caccamo) who has occupied his house with his newborn son and also his friend Sante (Marco Marzocca) and the employee/love interest Luuna with two u (Katia Follesa) who introduce him to the multiverse up close. We’ll stop here, with the suggestion to watch the trailer for Sono Lillo 2 below to learn more, and move on to our judgment on this season.

Why watch (with taste) Sono Lillo 2

After a first season that was appreciated for its pace and comedy, the risk that the sequel would not be up to par was high. Instead Sono Lillo 2 makes you laugh a lot, and it does so by telling a story that is perhaps even more interesting than the first season.

If there are still numerous comic supporting actors (from Paolo Calabresi to the guest stars of the episodes, above all Nino Frassica) to always keep the laughter level high, it is easy to say that Lillo 2 is a series not to be missed, for a few hours of light-heartedness.

Rating: 7.3