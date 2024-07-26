Sono Lillo 2: plot, trailer and release date on Prime Video of the new season of the comedy series

The release date was anticipated a few days ago, but with the release of the trailer we finally have all the information and previews on Sono Lillo 2, the second season of the Prime Video comedy TV series directed by Eros Puglielli starring Lillo Petrolo in the role of a comedian struggling with the shadow of his most successful and cumbersome character, Posaman. Here is what you need to know about the release date, cast and plot, and the official trailer for the second season of Sono Lillo.

When is Sono Lillo 2 coming out?

The second season of the series, consisting of 8 episodes, will be released on Prime Video from Thursday, September 19.

The cast of Sono Lillo 2

Alongside Lillo in the cast are Pietro Sermonti, Sara Lazzaro, Katia Follesa, Marco Marzocca, Cristiano Caccamo, and with the participation of Paolo Calabresi and Corrado Guzzanti. The cast is joined by many guest stars such as Maccio Capatonda, Nino Frassica, Max Angioni, Brenda Lodigiani, Herbert Ballerina, Giovanni Vernia, Yoko Yamada, with the extraordinary participation of Silvan. Sono Lillo 2 is produced by Lucky Red in collaboration with Prime Video, written by Lillo Petrolo, Matteo Menduni, Tommaso Renzoni and Matteo Calzolaio

What is Sono Lillo 2 about?

The new season tells a new absurd adventure. Thanks to Posaman, the most superhero superhero ever, Lillo now enjoys enormous popularity. But on the American set of his next film, he discovers that Sergio has given up all his image rights for a blockbuster about Posaman, a superhero Camorra gangster. Desperate, he will try in every way to free himself from the film that would end up destroying his career. To complicate things, problems of identity and heart will be added with the return of Marzia from Japan, curses and dimensional passages.

The trailer of Sono Lillo 2

In the trailer we understand something more about this dimensional passage with Lillo’s exchange.