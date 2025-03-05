Sora arrives in Italy: what can do with images and videos, its limits and how to use it

Openai made available Sora in Italy and the rest of Europe. The service – which can be used in different creative sectors – allows you to create video content with artificial intelligence starting from simple prompts (i.e. text input) or animating ready -to -use images. Recall that access to Sora is reserved for all those who have a subscription to the plans Chatgpt Plus And Pro of Openai who, respectively, have a cost of 20 And 200 dollars a month.

It must be said that the generation of videos with the AI ​​of Sora follows a system of credits. Subscribers a Chatgpt Plushave 1,000 credits the month with which they can generate videos of the maximum duration of 5 seconds to 720p or movies of 10 seconds to 480p. The plan Chatgpt Proon the other hand, puts on the plate 10,000 credits monthly, through which it is possible to generate clips the maximum duration of 20 seconds and with a resolution up to 1080pas well as 5 simultaneous generations and removal of the filigree applied to the videos.

What can Sora Di Openi do

Through the use of Sora is possible generate videos starting from text controls or from pre-existing images and videos. Respecting very precise limits though. Speaking of the use of already existing content as a “starting point” for the creation of new videos, Openii requires the user to accept an agreement that provides for the use of images that are not protected by copyright and in which people or minors are not depicted. And, for the “cunning” that will violate this agreement, Openai plans to reduce the credits available in the account (without the possibility of receiving any refund, of course), as well as preventing access to the service (in the event of serious violations).

As for the potential of the servicewith Sora it is possible to generate content of any kind. Just think that in recent months there have been many cases of use in which the Openii tool has been the protagonist: some users used it to create, among many things, music videos and short films.

How to generate videos with Sora

If you have a subscription to chatgpt plus or chatgpt pro and want to know How to generate videos with Sorafollow these steps:

Go to the site Sora.com. Click on Log in (top right) and access yours chatgpt account. Follow the on -screen instructions to complete the account configuration. Enter the prompt in the text field Descirbe Your Video …. Click on the button depicting the adjustment bars To possibly apply presets. Select format, resolution, duration video and variants to generate using buttons at the bottom. Click on the button + If you want to upload an existing content to be provided to Sora for the generation of the output video. When ready, click the button ⬆︎ to start the generation of the movie. Click on Storyboardif you want to access the editing tool by means of which to make changes to the video.