Spasmo tries with Paola Iezzi: the cult moment at the GialappaShow

Culture

Spasmo tries with Paola Iezzi: the cult moment at the GialappaShow

Spasmo and his dedication of love to Paola Iezzi was one of the cult moments of the seventh episode of GialappaShow, the comedy program of Gialappa’s Band, broadcast every Monday at 9.30pm on Tv8 also in simulcast on Sky and streaming on NOW.

The last episode of the show, in fact, saw Paola Iezzi, of the iconic 2000s duo Paola and Chiara, alongside the Magician Forest in hosting and was the protagonist of several sketches, first of all the one together with Giovanni Vernia who, after conquering everyone with his imitation of Achille Lauro, in this new edition of the GialappaShow experimented with a new parody: a Neapolitan rapper by the name of “Spasmo”.

And Spasmo was unable to resist Paola’s charm, deciding to dedicate some love bars to the singer and X-Factor judge.

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A truly romantic moment for Spasmo even if his proposal was rejected by the sender. However, a hilarious gag was born at the GialappaShow.

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The video





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Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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