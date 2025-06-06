Spid with Infocert will become paid from July: why, who has to pay and what to do

Starting from 28 July 2025 the Spid (Public identity system, which allows you to interact with INPS, Revenue Agency, National Health Service and Local Authorities) will become paid, with a cost of 5.98 euros per year VAT included, for those who have chosen as digital identity provider Infocert. This is communicated by the same supplier, who sent an email to its customers.

At the next deadline following the date of July 28, 2025, the digital identity provided by Infocert can take place only through explicit consent to pay the renewal fee.

Who will affect the new fee

The novelty affects only those who have used infocerts as a digital identity provider to obtain the spid. Those who have obtained the SPID with other suppliers will not have to incur any cost. New Infocert customers will not have to pay this fee for the first year, in which the service will be free.

In the future, however, other private providers could make similar choices and make their service paid, as he has already done Aruba A few months ago.

What can be done if you have the spid with infocert: alternatives

If you don’t want to pay the cost, you can choose another supplier that offers the digital identity service for free. To do this, it will be enough dissolve the contract in place with Infocert by sending a PEC or a paper registered letter. The confirmation of the termination will later be communicated and you can rely on an alternative identity provider.

Among the free suppliers there are at the moment Posteid of Poste Italiane, Sielte And Namiral.

Why will the Spid with Infocert will become paid: will there be a domino effect?

The introduction of a canon by Infocert comes after Aruba’s similar decision. Despite the economic support of 40 million euros offered by the Government for the managers of this service, the introduction of the fees is due to the uncertain future of these suppliers because of the will to Replace the spid with It-walletthe European digital portfolio in which the electronic identity card and driving license can be loaded, among other things. At the moment it is not clear whether and when this replacement will take place, nor in what way, but the introduction of canons can certainly encourage a possible passage to it-wallet to manage one’s digital identity.