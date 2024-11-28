Spotify Wrapped 2024 is coming, when it will be released and how to see the most listened to songs

Between the November 29 and the December 4th it should be possible to analyze your own Spotify Wrapped of 2024or the end-of-year “report” that the audio streaming platform Spotify makes the last part of the year accessible with the songs and artists that users listened to the most this year, with personalized graphics and the possibility of sharing the results via social media. The platform has not yet announced the exact date, but has already set up the official page advertising the initiative, not to mention that in previous years the annual report has also been made available by early December. As Spotify itself pointed out, to see the report you need to have updated the app to the latest version available.

When Spotify Wrapped will be released: possible dates

Although the official date Spotify Wrapped has not yet been made public by Spotifywe can make predictions based on what has happened in past years. For the past four years, Spotify has released its annual Wrapped on the following dates.

2023: Wednesday 29 November;

Wednesday 29 November; 2022 : Wednesday 30 November;

: Wednesday 30 November; 2021: Wednesday 1 December;

Wednesday 1 December; 2020: Wednesday 2 December.

Have you noticed anything strange? Exact! For the past four years Spotify Wrapped has been made available more and more Wednesday. Since nothing happened yesterday, Wednesday 27 November, the probable date on which Spotify’s year-end report should be made available is Wednesday 4 December.

Added to this is the fact that the Spotify Wrapped 2024 page was made available in the last few hoursso everything suggests that we won’t have to wait much longer. If you have the Spotify app updated to the latest version available, you should receive the notification that will notify you as soon as your Wrapped is ready.

Spotify Wrapped 2023 banner.



How the Spotify Wrapped chart works

Spotify Wrapped is not just a summary of your musical habits: it is a truly personalized analysis, which collects and interprets users’ musical data throughout the entire year. Each listen is taken into account to determine the songsThe albumThe artists hey podcasts which most influenced one’s listening experience. By analyzing the listening data available for each account (the platform has not specified what they are and what is actually the precise reference period that is taken into consideration), Spotify’s algorithm manages to draw up a fairly faithful overview of each user’s musical preferences. Are you also looking forward to finding out what your favorite listening habits were?