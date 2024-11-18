Stephen King announces a new novel: it is called ‘Never Finch’ and will be released in 2025

Stephen King, 77, has no intention of putting his pen back in the drawer. The king of fantasy and horror fiction, among the most appreciated authors of the 20th and 21st centuries, will return to bookstores in 2025 with his umpteenth effort, entitled Never Flinch in the original version.

The news was in the air, and some indiscretions had already circulated in recent months, the confirmation came from King himself with a post on Threads – a social network that he ‘colonised’ after abandoning X -, sharing an article from ‘Weekly Entertainment’ (We), an American magazine to which he has exclusively granted the publication of an extract of the new book.

The release in bookstores is scheduled for May 27, 2025, and a simultaneous release in the United States and Italy cannot be ruled out, as already happened with the previous one Hollypublished by Sperling & Kupfer.

Information on the novel is still very limited: according to what ‘We’ reports, Never Flinch will feature a series of intertwining plots, one featuring a diabolical revenge, another about a vigilante stalking a celebrated feminist activist. There will certainly be the return of characters familiar to Stephen King fans, including Holly Gibney and gospel singer Sista Bessie.

