Stinky Dog, by Colas Gutman and illustrated by Marc Boutavant

Culture

For little Giò and his little sister Giorgia life is not easy: their mother has left and their father expects them to become champions in sport.

So, Cane Stinky and Spiaccigatto decide to help them by organizing the Giolimpiadi: between diving competitions in the sewers, throwing the jackhammer and racing against time, the two children aim to win the “Stinky Games”, in the hope that the news will help them to find their mother.

Will they make it?

Stinky dog ​​at the Olympics
Colas Gutman
Terre di Mezzo Editore
ISBN: 9788861897236
Page 104 – €12.00

