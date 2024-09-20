Stoltenberg’s latest message: “We need to increase spending on weapons above 2% of GDP”

To defend peace, spending 2% of GDP for the Atlantic Alliance is no longer enough. This is the message that Jens Stoltenberg launched during his last speech as NATO secretary. While waiting for the completion of the handover with the Dutchman Mark Rutte, the man who has been at the helm of the military alliance between the two sides of the Atlantic for ten years warns members against any “isolationist” temptation. In his farewell speech held on September 19 in the United States, the Norwegian leader launches various warnings and some advice, in particular on the subject of the war in Ukraine, without fear of irritating some of the 32 member states.

The request to increase NATO spending beyond 2%

At the center of Stoltenberg’s speech was the financial issue, a thorny issue for some time given the discrepancies in contributions between the various member countries, not only in absolute terms, but also in percentage terms. “We must be ready to pay the price of peace,” warns the outgoing head of NATO. Then the invitation to allies to spend more. “The more money there is, the stronger our defense will be, the more effective our deterrence will be and the greater our security will be,” reads the speech released in advance by NATO press organs, recalling that only 23 of the 32 member countries have reached the goal set by NATO ten years ago of spending at least 2% of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on military spending.

Stoltenberg’s call to avoid isolation

In his speech at the German Marshall Fund in Washington, Stoltenberg warned against a split within the Western bloc, currently busy supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia. “On both sides of the Atlantic, voices have been raised calling for America and Europe to go their separate ways,” the Norwegian politician highlights.

“Isolationism will not guarantee anyone’s safety,” he added. Former US President Donald Trump has spoken out on this issue on several occasions in the past, accusing European states of being “bad payers.” The Republican candidate for the White House threatened to abandon them in the face of a Russian attack if they did not contribute enough to the financing of the Alliance.

Stoltenberg on the war in Ukraine

On the conflict between Kiev and Moscow, Stoltenberg made clear the need for dialogue, but starting from a position of strength for Ukraine. “We need to talk to our neighbors, as difficult as it may be,” said the head of NATO. “Ukraine must engage with Russia from a position of strength,” he immediately added. On a future peace agreement, he made clear that this “must be backed by strong and lasting military support, not just pieces of paper.” Stoltenberg also dwelt on economic elements, which are intertwined with the geopolitical situation. “Protectionism against our allies does not guarantee our security,” he warned. The warning seems to be aimed first and foremost at France, which is fighting in Brussels to ensure that Brussels’ aid to the arms industry primarily benefits European companies.

A message for Budapest from the head of NATO

Finally, a message that seems to be addressed to Viktor Orban and his always ambiguous relations with Vladimir Putin, in order to maintain strong trade relations with Moscow. The leader of the Atlantic Alliance warns the States not to get their priorities wrong. “Freedom is more important than free trade. We must not exchange our long-term security needs for short-term interests,” he warns. After having been Prime Minister of Norway and ten years at the helm of the political-military organization, Stoltenberg will officially resign on October 1 to be replaced by another former head of government, the Dutch Mark Rutte.