Stop the Avetrana series on the Sarah Scazzi crime: Disney’s reply arrives

‘Avetrana – This isn’t Hollywood’, the TV series about the murder of Sarah Scazzi, has been postponed. The production company Greenlandia and Disney confirm that “to comply with the provision issued in the absence of cross-examination between the parties by the Court of Taranto, the launch of the series currently entitled ‘Avetrana – Qui è non Hollywood’ is postponed. The parties, however, explain the companies “do not agree with the Court’s decision and will assert their reasons in the competent bodies”.

The stop to the TV series came yesterday from the civil court of Taranto which accepted the urgent appeal, presented by the lawyers of the municipality of Avetrana, aimed at blocking the television series dedicated to the crime of the 15 year old, which occurred on 26 August 2010 in the Ionian town. The first episode was scheduled to be broadcast on Friday 25 October on the Disney Plus streaming platform. The appeal was advanced by the defense team, made up of lawyers Fabio Saponaro, Stefano Bardaro and Luca Bardaro.

The emergency precautionary appeal

In recent days, the lawyers have filed an urgent precautionary appeal with the competent judicial authority to request the rectification of the name of the TV series ‘Avetrana. This is not Hollywood’ and his immediate suspension. Mayor Antonio Iazzi, in a note, highlighted that “the community has always tried to distance itself from the many prejudices dictated by the murder, since the tragedy aroused dismay in the community”, affected by an impressive media resonance, which already led the administration to become a civil party in the criminal trial that reached the Supreme Court with the condemnation of the defendants to compensation for the damage to the image in favor of the Municipality of Avetrana for a series of negative effects on the Avetrano community.

The broadcasting of the cinematographic product “instead risks determining – regardless of the content which is currently unknown – a further attack on the rights of the personality of the municipal body, accentuating the prejudice that the title already suggests in catapulting the attention of the user in the area rather than in the news story”, they write from the Municipality.